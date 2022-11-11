‘WATCH NOW: Sending love and support to US Military’ — YMCA care packages ship out

CHIPPEWA FALLS — On Friday, volunteers at the Chippewa Falls YMCA loaded boxes to send to people serving in the US Military. The boxes contain food, hygiene products, books and personalized cards thanking active duty military personnel for their service.

All the items in the packages come from donations dropped off at local YMCA branches, Leinie's Lodge and McDonell Area Catholic Schools.

The Support Our Troops event takes place in honor of Veterans Day, but it began as the work of one mom who started sending care packages to her son and his friends. Linda Marinello started the program when her son joined the military.

“As a mom, I was sending him care packages and he would correspond and say ‘mom, there’s some guys over here that aren’t getting anything. Could we have packages sent to them?’”

Her son was serving in the Marine Corps at the time Marinello started sending boxes of goodies overseas.

“When we started it was with eight to 10 boxes being sent,” she said. “Now the cycle continues. It’s kind of a neat thing to be able to do. You can be supportive of other people, those that are willing to serve for the protection of our country. I just want to send love and support to our military persons.”

Now, 14 years later, the initiative has blossomed into a much larger effort.

Amy Huempfner, marketing director for the Chippewa Falls YMCA, said the initiative holds a special place in her heart. She especially likes it when families come to pack boxes for someone they know.

“It could be their son or daughter or grandson,” she said. “But then you have people that come in that aren’t connected to anyone but they still pack it like it’s someone they know.”

Volunteers and school children write cards which are included in the boxes. The cards express locals’ appreciation for those who serve in the military.

“That’s always the soldiers’ favorite thing in the box,” she said.

This year the YMCA plans to send more than 150 care packages across the globe. Huempfner said more than 90 volunteers worked to make this possible.

“On top of that, all of these things were donated,” she said. “They might not physically be here, but probably more than a thousand people worked to make this happen and to make this a success.”

Jim Ignarski, development and communication director for the Chippewa Falls YMCA, said he saw the impact that this initiative has on families when his son was serving in the military and deployed in Africa.

“One of the times that he did tours in Africa he received boxes, and many of his troop mates received boxes and he would say it was the single most important event of that week,” he said. “Any time they can get a box, or a reminder, correspondence or communication from home, it kind of brings them back to what their life is about. He really felt it brightened up that portion of the week.”

Ignarski said his son would pick through the box and whatever he didn’t want or need would go to others who were deployed. That meant the box served more than just the individual.

“My dad and uncle and now my son have served and they were all in combat,” he said. “What it means is those are individuals who have served our country so others don’t have to, so that others are protected, so that others are safe.”

“Recognizing people who served year round is important. It’s a simple acknowledgment of ‘thank you for your service.’”

At the end of the day it’s all about showing appreciation, said Greg Topper of Fall Creek. He was one of the volunteers packing boxes Friday.

It’s just a day to say “thank you,” Topper said. “It’s for all the services that they have done for us, not just here in this community, but throughout the world.”