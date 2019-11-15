Winners of euchre played Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Kupper Ratsch Senior Center were: 1st - Jim Bernhardt, 75; 2nd - Gene Oelke, 74; 3rd - Patty Liddane, 73; 4th - Jim Keller, 70.

Winners of euchre played Thursday, Nov. 7 were: 1st (tie) - Jim Keller, Gene Oelke, 70; 3rd - Norm Markgraf, 69; 4th (tie) - Ray Loendorf, Bill Davy, 65.

Winners of euchre played Tuesday, Nov. 12 were: 1st - Norman Markgraf, 84; 2nd (tie) - Helen Bilodeau, Verlin Johnson, 82; 4th - Marcella Janney, 75; 5th - Ray Loendorf, 74.

Euchre is played each Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. at the senior center, 1002 Superior Ave.

Any senior is welcome to play.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

