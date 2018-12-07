Winners of euchre played Tuesday, Dec. 4 at Kupper Ratsch Senior Center were: 1st (tie) - Ray Loendorf, Leona Von Haden, 74; 3rd - Norman Markgraf, 71; 4th - J.R. Clark, 70.
Winners of euchre played Thursday, Dec. 6 were: 1st - Jim Bernhardt, 81; 2nd - J.R. Clark, 75; 3rd (tie) - Jim Keller, Patty Liddane, 74; 5th - Norman Markgraf, 72.
Euchre is played each Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. at the senior center, 1002 Superior Ave.
Any senior is welcome to play.
