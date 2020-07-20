Seth McCormick
Seth J. McCormick, 29, La Crosse, was charged July 20 with strangulation and suffocation, three counts of battery, three counts of disorderly conduct, intimidating a victim to dissuade reporting and two counts of criminal damage to property. McCormick strangled a woman, threw a plate at her, breaking it on her leg, pulled the front door of its hinges, punched her in the face and took her phone away over a series of incidents in June, according to the complaint.

