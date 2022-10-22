Shake up in the trenches

GREEN BAY — Bryan Bulaga hasn’t officially filed any paperwork, and the only reason the quasi-retired former Green Bay Packers right tackle has been back to Lambeau Field recently was for that Manchester City-FC Bayern Munich soccer friendly during the summer.

Otherwise, the 33-year-old offensive lineman has been watching his old team on television every week from his family’s home in Florida. And having spent 10 of his 12 NFL seasons with the Packers — he spent the past two years with the Los Angeles Chargers, although he played in only one game during an injury-derailed 2021 season — watching the current offensive line’s performance in Sunday’s 27-10 loss to the New York Jets pained him as if he was still on the roster.

“I’m not a big panic guy,” Bulaga said during an interview on ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch.” “I tried not to do that when I played. I try to stay even-keeled. But …”

But, indeed.

After watching the Jets batter quarterback Aaron Rodgers (four sacks, nine quarterback hits, 15 pressures), the running backs find little running room (19 carries, 60 yards), and the Jets front’s twists, stunts and blitzes look like foreign concepts to the Packers offensive line, Bulaga found himself contemplating the same thing the Packers coaching staff was as it prepped for Sunday’s matchup with the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland: A shake up, up front.

And why wouldn’t there be? Asked if he could recall a worse overall line performance during his time in Green Bay, five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari shook his head.

“I don’t give a (expletive) who you are. If you’re going to be in the starting lineup for the Green Bay Packers on the offensive line, we’ve got a standard and we’ve got a reputation,” Bakhtiari told the State Journal. “And if you’re going to get your (expletive) beat, you better go down swinging. We’ve had a couple conversations about that, and that’s where we’re at with our mentality and what we’ve got to do. But, yeah, I can’t say I’m pleased with what I saw across the board as a unit last week."

Jenkins’ struggles precipitate changes

Although head coach Matt LaFleur made sure he didn’t tip his hand throughout the week, it seems likely that right tackle Elgton Jenkins is moving inside to guard. While the versatile Jenkins can play all five positions across the line, the belief is that moving him to guard — he made the Pro Bowl in 2020 there — will make life easier for him as he continues to find his footing after tearing the ACL in his left knee in an Oct. 28, 2021 game at Arizona.

“He definitely doesn’t look like himself, 100% before the injury,” said offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, the Packers offensive line coach for Jenkins’ first three NFL seasons and a former lineman himself. “There’s no doubt about that. It’s a process, and it’s going to be a process. He’s one of our leaders, especially in that offensive line room, and I’ve got all the faith that he’s going to right the ship and do a great job.”

If Jenkins does move inside, the Packers are expected to start Yosh Nijman in his place. Nijman spent the past four games spelling Bakhtiari at left tackle as Bakhtiari worked his way back from his own catastrophic knee injury, and the coaches appear ready to give him a shot at right tackle — even though he’s had limited practice work at the position and hasn’t played there in a game.

“Going from one side of the line to the other, you’ve just got to flip the plays in your head, flip your body,” said Nijman, who started eight games last season at left tackle when both Jenkins and Bakhtiari were sidelined but hasn’t played right tackle since his senior year at Virginia Tech in 2018. “We’ll see. We’ll see. Every week we have a challenge, and we’re going to treat it like any other week.”

But, matters got even more complicated on Saturday, when the team added Bakhtiari to the injury report as questionable because of his knee. If Bakhtiari is unable to play against the Commanders, Nijman would have to start at left tackle and a colossal wrench will have been thrown into whatever LaFleur’s plan was for the line.

“I mean, there’s been a lot of trial-and-error. Not everything’s the same," Bakhtiari told the State Journal when asked if he'll get to a point of feeling himself. "So I’ve had my battles and things I’ve had to figure out what I can and can’t do, what I need to change to be effective and compete. Like I said, there’s no excuse. It’s our profession.

"Right now, it’s a work in progress. But come gamedays, no excuses.”

Even if Bakhtiari is good to go for the game, there’s yet another layer to consider. The coaches benched right guard Royce Newman during the game last week, only to be forced to reinsert him into the lineup when his replacement, Jake Hanson, suffered a biceps injury. Newman would seem to be the odd man out this week, but left guard Jon Runyan played what he admitted was his worst game as a pro against the Jets, too.

So the coaches had to contemplate whether to simply move Jenkins one slot over to right guard, or put him back at left guard and move Runyan to right guard — which would make for three total maneuvers in this line shuffle.

“I don’t know if there is a right answer,” LaFleur said when asked how many moves are too many. “That’s something that you’re always balancing with all these guys. Because it’s, do you move one guy? Do you end up moving two guys? How does that work out? Or do you just work through what we’re going through right now and coach better and go out there and execute fundamentally at a higher level?”

Which leads to Bulaga’s plan.

“If it’s me, I’m looking to move Elgton right back next to Dave, where I think he’s had his most success at left guard,” Bulaga said. “Then probably move Runyan to right guard, and then whoever you put at right tackle, whether that’s Yosh or (Zach) Tom.”

Nijman’s challenge

While the Packers played coy throughout the week about any impending changes, Stenavich indicated that the coaches made their decision on who would play where before Wednesday’s practice. That gave them three days to see the reconstituted group together and watch how they meshed.

“When you decide you want to make a change, you make the change and stick with it because it’s not going to be perfect right away,” Stenavich explained. “The first day of practice, if it doesn’t look great, you can’t just scrap it. You’ve got to say, ‘This is what we’re doing,’ and give it a week, give it two weeks and just make sure that that’s the right decision. You have to (believe) you’re making the right decision and then just stick with it and see what happens.”

Stenavich acknowledged that the coaches haven’t exactly put Nijman in an ideal position to succeed at right tackle because he spent the entire offseason and training camp at left tackle while Bakhtiari was unable to practice.

Bakhtiari’s improved health — at least until Saturday's news — made moving Nijman more feasible. But the uncertainty about Bakhtiari’s availability earlier cost Nijman, who started the first two games at left tackle, valuable right tackle work.

“(We) had to play live-in-the-now and also kind of see into the future as well, because you didn’t really know what the situation was,” Stenavich said. “But I feel good about where Yosh is at. I know he’s feeling confident and I’m excited for him.”

That’s not to say the task will be easy for Nijman, even before factoring the Commanders top-flight defensive line, which is far and away the team’s greatest strength. Bulaga, a left tackle in college at Iowa and the Packers first-round draft pick in 2010, moved into the starting lineup five games into his rookie season when veteran right tackle Mark Tauscher suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

‘It’s not easy at all’

Bulaga’s first start came against Washington, and since he spent the first month of that season taking left tackle snaps in practice because of veteran Chad Clifton’s limited weekly workload, Bulaga was in a similar predicament to what Nijman now faces.

“It’s not easy. It is not easy at all,” Bulaga said. “When I was in my rookie year and we found out Tausch was injured, I think I found out Wednesday morning that I was going to take reps at right tackle, and I hadn’t taken a rep at right tackle all spring, all camp, all season up to that point. I swear when I got out there and took that first pass set as a right tackle and (outside linebacker) Clay (Matthews) bull-rushed me 5 yards deep.

“I had no idea where I was in space. It was like, ‘Where am I?’ I didn’t know how close I was to the quarterback, I didn't know where I was in relation to (right guard) Josh (Sitton), I just felt so out of place. And, you’re switching the playbook in your brain. All the calls are flipped, everything gets turned around. It probably took me a good three, four weeks before I felt comfortable. And we’ll say ‘comfortable,’ but it’s more like I felt like I wasn’t going to get somebody killed.”

Bulaga can also empathize with Jenkins, whose level of play at left tackle last season was virtually on par with Bakhtiari before the injury. Bulaga was set to move to left tackle in 2013 and, after his ACL tear cost him the entire season, he was reticent and lacked faith in his knee as he returned to right tackle for the 2014 season.

“It is difficult, because you have to figure out the right way to load that knee, especially in your stance when you’re pushing out in pass sets,” Bulaga explained. “You have to figure it out so you’re not causing discomfort in the knee every snap. Throughout that first year back in 2014, I struggled early on. I didn’t play my best football. Trusting the knee is one thing, and then trying to get back those muscle memory skills, it took me about three weeks to really start feeling comfortable again.

“I definitely understand what he’s going through. And it’s not easy.”

Difficult though it may be, there’ll be no room for sympathy after kickoff. And while Rodgers expressed his support for the group during the week, there’s no guarantee the changes will lead to immediate improvement.

“You’re going to have down games. I can’t say I have been perfect in my career,” Bakhtiari said. “But again, this is our profession. This is our job. So if that’s what you’re called upon to do, you’ve got to figure it out, and figure it out quick. There ain’t no excuses.”

Saturday moves

In addition to adding Bakhtiari to the injury report, the Packers also added rookie defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (illness) as questionable and made several roster moves Saturday — most significantly, activating wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) from injured reserve.

Watkins, who missed the last four games after injuring his hamstring in practice, is listed as questionable but is expected to play after being limited in this week's practices.

Meanwhile, the team placed Hanson and wide receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) on injured reserve, meaning they’ll be sidelined a minimum of four games.

The Packers also added practice-squad outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton to the roster as a game-day elevation.