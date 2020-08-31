Shane Halverson

Shane K. Halverson, 35, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 31 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 16 years old and fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle with a restricted controlled substance with a passenger under 16 years old. Halverson was pulled over at about 9 p.m. Aug. 6 after another driver complained about his driving, according to the complaint. Halverson had three children in the vehicle and took suboxone before driving.