Sheboygan County outbreak highlights risks of reopening church during pandemic

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, said Wednesday that churchgoers should wear masks, avoid handshakes and spread out as much as possible to prevent spreading the virus.

Religious services are important, he said, but noted churches must make changes, like offering virtual services and ensuring social distancing, amid the pandemic.

Rev. Kerri Parker is executive director of the Wisconsin Council of Churches, which has about 2,000 member congregations across the state. The organization has worked with health officials to compile a list of safety guidelines for church leaders, allowing them to focus on their ministry, she said.

“There’s not a class on pandemic ministry in seminary,” she said.

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution to reopening, Parker said. With conflicting information coming from different sources, things can look complicated, she added. But it’s important to focus on the science, she said. The Wisconsin Council of Churches has launched a campaign to encourage churchgoers to wear face masks, a safety measure recommended by the CDC.