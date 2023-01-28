Sherfield scores 30 as Oklahoma beats No. 2 Alabama 93-69

NORMAN, Okla. — Grant Sherfield scored a season-high 30 points, and Oklahoma beat No. 2 Alabama 93-69 on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Jalen Hill added a career-high 26 points on 9-for-11 shooting, helping second-year Oklahoma coach Porter Moser to his biggest win with the program. Tanner Groves had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

The Sooners (12-9) had lost three straight, but there had been some signs of progress. They had three losses to Top 25 teams by four or fewer points in January.

Two years ago, Oklahoma beat then-No. 9 Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Sooners pulled off another upset by shooting 58% from the field and posting a season-high point total.

Rylan Griffen led Alabama with 15 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Brandon Miller, who came in averaging 19.5 points per game, finished with 11 on 4-for-14 shooting.

The Crimson Tide (18-3) had won nine in a row.

Oklahoma led 50-33 at halftime and it didn’t look like a fluke. Sherfield scored 18 points before the break and helped the Sooners shoot 68% from the field in the first 20 minutes. Hill added 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting. The half was punctuated by Hill scoring on a spin move in the closing seconds and Miller getting issued a technical foul.

Alabama trimmed its deficit to 11 in the second half, but Hill’s dunk on a fast break pushed Oklahoma's lead back to 64-46 and got the crowd juiced up. Sherfield’s crossover and fadeaway 3-pointer put the Sooners ahead 78-53.

No. 3 Houston 75, Cincinnati 69

HOUSTON — Jarace Walker had a career-high 25 points and seven rebounds, and No. 3 Houston rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to defeat Cincinnati 75-69 on Saturday.

Walker, who scored 13 points in the second half, was 10 of 14 from the field. J’Wan Roberts added 14 points and six rebounds, and Jamal Shead scored 13 points for Houston (20-2, 8-1 American Athletic Conference).

Houston has won at least 20 games in eight straight seasons under coach Kelvin Sampson. The Cougars shot 57% but were just 5 of 17 on 3-pointers.

Landers Nolley II had 24 points, including 6 3-pointers. Vicktor Lakhin added 15 points, and David DeJulius had 14 points and nine assists for Cincinnati (14-8, 5-4). The Bearcats shot 44%, including 11 of 27 on 3-pointers.

Trailing 60-49 with 11½ minutes remaining, the Cougars used a 20-4 run to take a five-point lead — capped by a Roberts dunk with 2:49 remaining. But the Bearcats responded with five straight points to tie it at 69 on a 3-pointer by DeJulius with 1:19 left.

Houston answered with a step-back jumper from Shead with 47 seconds to give the Cougars a two-point lead.

After Cincinnati was whistled for a shot clock violation, Shead made two free throws with 14 seconds remaining to put Houston up 73-69. On the other end, Lakhin was whistled for goaltending with five seconds left.

Cincinnati used a 16-0 run to jump out to a 19-6 lead on a 3-pointer by Jeremiah Davenport with 13 minutes remaining. It was the largest deficit for Houston this season. The Bearcats took a 43-36 lead into the half on a halfcourt 3 by Mika Adams-Woods at the buzzer.

No. 7 Virginia 76, Boston College 57

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Freshman Ryan Dunn is still finding his way at Virginia, but when the No. 7 Cavaliers needed a spark Saturday, he provided it.

Dunn had a putback dunk and an alley-oop dunk in an 18-4 first-half run that gave Virginia control in its 76-57 victory over Boston College.

“I try to bring energy as much as I can,” said Dunner, who finished with six points, four rebounds and two steals. “Just being able to go out and to play with that type of intensity and passion is kind of a big thing for me.”

Gardner and Armaan Franklin scored 18 points each as Virginia used the first-half run to take command and a 16-4 burst in the second half to put the game away for their sixth consecutive victory.

The Cavaliers (16-3, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 18-15 before dominating the next 11 minutes. Gardner’s basket started the first-half run, and Franklin had a 3-pointer, three free throws and a 2-point shot in the flurry.

Quinten Post scored 24 to lead the Eagles (10-12, 4-7). He made his first four shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, and scored 14 straight for Boston College in the first half.

Missouri 78, No. 12 Iowa State 61

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kobe Brown scored 20 points, and D’Moi Hodge scored 17 points to help Missouri beat No. 12 Iowa State 78-61 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday.

Brown scored 14 of his points in the first half and led Missouri (16-5) with 12 rebounds. Nick Honor added 12 points and DeAndre Gholston scored 10.

Jaren Holmes led Iowa State (15-5) with 19 points, and Gabe Kalscheur added 14.

Missouri made 47% of its 30 3-point attempts, while Iowa State shot 38% from long range. Iowa State outrebounded Missouri 38-25, but the Tigers negated the advantage on the glass by scoring 20 points off nine Cyclones turnovers.

The Tigers' 78 points were a season-high for an Iowa State opponent in regulation; the Cyclones are 0-3 this season when allowing at least 70 points in regulation.

Holmes hit a 3 with 9:22 remaining in the first half to give Iowa State a 21-20 lead. Isiaih Mosley followed with a 3 of his own just eight seconds later to give Missouri the lead for good.

No. 13 Xavier 84, Creighton 67

OMAHA, Neb. — After one of its roughest first-half shooting performances of the season, No. 13 Xavier recovered in the second half against Creighton.

Problem was, the Bluejays also got better in the final 20 minutes, and rolled to an 84-67 home victory Saturday.

Xavier (17-5, 9-2 Big East) entered the game with the nation's fifth-best field-goal shooting percentage (.503), but fell off after the first five minutes and shot just 38.7% in the first half.

Arthur Kamula scored 20 points for Creighton (13-8, 7-3) and its four other starters finished in double figures. The Bluejays made 34 of their 60 field-goal attempts (56.7%) overall, shooting 60.7% in the second half and 53.1% in the first half.

Zach Freemantle led the Musketeers with 18 points, followed by Colby Jones and Adam Kunkel with 13.