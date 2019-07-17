A 48-year-old Warrens woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for theft after allegedly stealing money from a Warrens convenience store.
According to the report, Christine Marie Carlson stole $128 in cash and merchandise while employed at Berry Vine gas station May 24. Store management was alerted to a potential theft by a system that notifies management whenever a sales clerk voids an item or hits the no-sale button on the cash register. Carlson allegedly created a cash surplus taking cash from the customer, voiding the sale and putting the cash inside the drawer. She was also observed voiding sales and allowing customers to leave without paying.
Carlson was confronted by management May 26. The report says she admitted to the thefts. She cites struggles at home as the reason for taking the money.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Dawn M. Nelson, 59, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. She is accused of initiating a loud argument June 4 at a Hwy. II residence in the town of Little Falls.
Erick James Gordon, 27, Solon Springs, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after police were dispatched June 7 to a car in the ditch.
Gordon’s vehicle was facing northbound on Hwy. 27 in the town of Sparta when police arrived. Gordon told police he swerved to miss a deer and that his vehicle rolled before landing upright. The report says police could detect the odor of alcohol on Gordon’s breath.
Gordon submitted to a field a sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .166.
Amber Jean Schmidt, 27, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for obstructing an officer after allegedly providing a false identity during a June 8 traffic stop in the town of Sparta.
Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Schmidt for a defective registration lamp. Schmidt told an officer she didn’t have her driver’s license with her, and the officer let her go with a warning but shortly thereafter suspected Schmidt have given a false name.
The officer tracked the car to a Sparta address, where Schmidt allegedly gave the officer another false identity. After police ascertained her true identity, Schmidt told police she lied because she had an active Department of Corrections warrant and didn’t want to get in trouble.
Matthew W. Mahoney, 23, and Crystal J. Allen, 33, were referred to the district attorney after a June 7 dispute in Warrens.
Allen told police Mahoney drove away after the two argued during a domestic dispute. Mahoney accused Allen of slapping him in the face. Mahoney was also referred for bail jumping.
Ethan James Koehler, 28, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from operating a vehicle unless properly licensed.
Daryl L. Gee, 61, Chippewa Falls, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine and operating after revocation after a June 6 traffic stop.
Gee was pulled over on Interstate 90-94 near Oakdale after police determined the vehicle’s owner had a revoked driver’s license. Gee told police he was traveling to Eau Claire, even though the vehicle was heading in the opposite direction.
Police observed a rolled-up plastic wrapper in the console. An officer unrolled the wrapper and observed a pea-sized crystal chunk that was later identified as methamphetamine.
Kevin J. Larson, 41, and Brandi K. Larson, 29, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to a May 26 disturbance in the town of Greenfield.
Police arrived at a Flag Avenue address shortly before 2:30 p.m. Kevin Larson told police that Brandi Larson slapped him in the face during an argument but with insufficient force to cause pain. While speaking with Kevin Larson on the porch, police detected the odor of marijuana. After police stepped inside the residence, the odor became “overwhelming.”
The report says Brandi Larson admitted to the presence of marijuana in the residence and turned over numerous items, including less than one gram of marijuana on her person, three smoking devices, a digital scale, a grinder and multiple items with marijuana residue. A search of Kevin Larson found less than one gram of marijuana on his person.
Brandi Larson was also referred for disorderly conduct.
