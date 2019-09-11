Four area residents were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug possession and other charges after police responded to a report of a man being chased July 29 in the town of Oakdale.
According to the report, Jacob Andrew Melton, 25, New Lisbon, called police and said he was being pursued by men who intended to assault him. He said he was walking on Hwy. N with Justin K. McGinnis, 25, Tomah, and Melissa M. Erdman, 30, Camp Douglas, when several men jumped from a truck and chased them onto the Smart Sand property west of the village of Oakdale. When police arrived, they encountered only Melton, who was bleeding from a cut on his hand sustained while running through the brush. An officer helped Melton bandage the cut.
Melton told police he had used methamphetamine earlier in the day, which is a violation of his bond condition. Police placed Melton under arrest and attempted to locate McGinnis and Erdman.
Police received a tip that McGinnis and Erdman were at the residence of Jeffrey Russell Bansemer Sr., 64, Tomah and spoke with both after Bansemer invited police inside. The two denied leaving the residence or walking with Melton. They told police that Melton was likely hallucinating. The report says Erdman’s pupils were abnormally large, which police believed was due to narcotics use.
Police then brought Melton inside. When they asked McGinnis and Erdman a second time if they were with Melton, they hesitated, according to the report. An officer told McGinnis and Erdman that police could check the surveillance video at a bar where Melton said the three met, McGinnis acknowledged meeting Melton and the bar and walking with him and Erdman along Hwy. N. The report says Erdmann also changed her story multiple times and gave explanations that didn’t make sense.
During the interview, police observed Bansemer shove a Ziploc bag containing a green, leafy substance under a couch cushion. He then complied with a command to hand the bag to an officer. Bansemer, McGinnis and Erdman were all placed under arrest.
Before leaving the residence, Melton told police there was methamphetamine inside the residence. Police obtained Bansemer’s permission for a search, which didn’t find methamphetamine but found a pipe underneath the couch where McGinnis and Erdman were sitting.
Melton was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
Erdman was referred for possession of marijuana, bail jumping and obstructing an officer.
McGinnis was referred for possession of marijuana and obstructing an officer.
Bensemer was referred for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Christopher Cole, 28, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for battery to an officer, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct after a July 22 incident in the Monroe County Jail.
According to the report, Cole was being aggressive with another inmate when jail staff arrived to order him from the pod. He allegedly responded by saying, “Stop yelling at me before I hit you.” He reportedly resisted efforts to handcuff him, and a jailer sustained an ankle injury requiring medical attention as Cole was brought to the ground.
Brittany N. Liederbach, 28, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and battery after a July 23 incident in the town of Lincoln.
Police responded to a report of an altercation at a Hwy. O residence. A woman told police she was attacked by Liederbach, who hit her six times in the head and pulled her hair. The report says there was bruising on the woman’s head and neck and that her right arm was bleeding from a cut.
The report says Liederbach called the dispatch center and said she wanted to file assault charges against the woman. Police attempted to set up a meeting with Liederbach but had been unsuccessful as of July 26.
David J. Bloom, 54, and Lisa J. Clark, 55, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct.
According to the report, Clark locked Bloom outside a town of Adrian residence, and Bloom attempted to gain entry using a sledgehammer. The two acknowledged arguing with each other but denied that the argument was loud.
Cole R. Lamb, 32, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for failure to report to jail. He was scheduled to begin serving a sentence July 15 for possession of drug paraphernalia. He hadn’t reported to the jail as of July 21.
Ismale L. Gonzalez, 26, Hillsboro, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine after police responded to a July 31 report of a man unresponsive inside a running parked car in the town of Wellington.
Police approached the vehicle shortly after 4 a.m. and observed Gonzalez with bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of intoxicants. It took police several minutes to get Gonzalez awake. He told police he had consumed five beers while drinking at two bars in Norwalk. Dispatch informed police that Gonzalez had active warrants from Vernon and Juneau counties, and he was placed under arrest.
Police summoned a K9 unit to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police located a baggie with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Gonzalez submitted to a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .177 and was issued a citation for first-offense drunk driving.
Michael Rudolph, 61, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for four-offense drunk driving after police were called to an Aug. 4 disturbance in the village of Oakdale.
The caller told police that Rudolph had been body-slammed by Joshua R. Taylor, 37, Tomah. Rudolph told police that Taylor was angry about where Rudolph has parked his truck and that Taylor shoved him to the ground. The report says Rudolph’s back was covered with grass and that he had abrasions on both elbows.
Police interviewed Taylor, who showed police a surveillance recording of the incident. The recording shows Rudolph driving his truck onto a grassy area. The recording stopped before the physical altercation occurred. Taylor told police he believed Rudolph was intoxicated.
Police returned to Rudolph’s residence. He admitted consuming three beers and a shot of liquor earlier in the evening. After a field sobriety test, Rudolph submitted to a preliminary breath test, which recorded a blood-alcohol level of .177.
Taylor was referred for disorderly conduct and battery.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
