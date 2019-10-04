A 34-year-old Holmen man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after an Aug. 10 altercation in the town of Little Falls. David S. Lemke was referred for simple battery and disorderly conduct.
Police were dispatched to Barons Gentleman’s Club shortly before 2 a.m. after a report that Lemke had assaulted three people in the parking lot of the club. Two of the men said they didn’t want to press charges, but a third man who said he was hit and slapped by Lemke agreed to file a complaint.
Lemke told police he confronted a man who was in a parked vehicle at the club but denied striking anyone. Two men corroborated Lemke’s account, but another witness said she saw Lemke yelling at and hitting both the man who said he intended to press charges and a woman who was sitting next to him in a parked vehicle.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Cole S. Leis, 37, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of engaging in a loud argument Aug. 18 shortly before 3:30 a.m. at an Imperial Avenue residence in the town of Angelo.
David Joseph Edgerly, 34, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating after revocation/drunk driving-related after an Aug. 18 traffic stop in the town of Oakdale.
Police observed a vehicle without a front license plate shortly before 2 p.m. and conducted a traffic stop. The report says Edgerly was the driver and admitted to not having a valid driver’s license. Edgerly’s hands were shaking during the stop, and he reportedly asked the officer to cut him a break. Police determined that a passenger in the vehicle, Melissa M. Parlow-Callaway, 36, Tomah, had an acting warrant, and she was placed under arrest.
Edgerly denied a police request to search the vehicle. Police believed probable cause existed and conducted a search, which allegedly found three boxes of THC oil. The bottom of the boxes reportedly read, “This product contains cannabis.” It also said the product contained 85-90 percent THC.
Edgerly said he had no knowledge of the boxes or their contents. The search also allegedly found a smoking device.
Sheryl Ann Nimtz, 51, Kendall, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct.
Police were called to a Glen Street residence in the village of Kendall shortly after 1 a.m. Aug. 14. A man told police that Nimtz pushed, shoved, kicked, slapped and scratched him during an altercation. The report says Nimtz admitted to slapping the man in the face.
Andrew M. Seekamp, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for battery by a prisoner after an Aug. 9 incident in the Monroe County Jail. He is accused of punching a fellow prisoner in the face. The victim was transported to Sparta Mayo for medical attention.
Nicholas M. Iverson, 31, La Crosse, and Danica Ann Kratz, 33, Stoddard, were referred to the district attorney for drug charges after an Aug. 13 traffic stop on Interstate 90.
Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Kratz for a defective registration lamp and missing its entire rear bumper. While speaking with Kratz, police could detect the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Police ordered Iverson to exit the vehicle. The report says Iverson was argumentative at first but later admitted to having a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.
Police allegedly recovered 1.5 grams of marijuana and four smoking devices from Iverson. The report also says that police recovered a tramadol pill from a small wooden box belonging to Kratz. She reportedly told police she kept the pill as a “keepsake” to remind her how she used to live when she was a drug user.
Iverson was referred for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kratz was referred for possession of a controlled substance.
Candis D. Murphy, 53, Cashton, was referred to the district attorney for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police went to Murphy’s Chetooka Circle residence in Cashton after a drunk driving arrest. The driver directed police to the residence so they could give Murphy his keys. When police arrived, Murphy reportedly told police they could come in but that she would have to put away some things first. The report says police could easily detect the odor of marijuana coming from the residence.
Once inside, police saw a smoking device with burned residue. Murphy reportedly told police she has PTSD and smokes marijuana. Police allegedly found various containers of marijuana in the residence totaling more than 10 grams.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.