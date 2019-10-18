A 32-year-old Mauston man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for battery and disorderly conduct after a Sept. 2 incident in the town of Angelo.
Police responded to a Hwy. 16 residence shortly before 10 p.m. on a report of a woman being strangled. According to the report, Patrick L. Parkinson and the woman arrived at the residence after Parkinson had become highly intoxicated at a Sparta bar. She said Parkinson became agitated shortly after arriving and wanted to leave. He demanded to keys to his truck, but the woman refused, saying he was too drunk to drive.
The woman said Parkinson followed her into a bathroom, pushed her and used one hand to grab her neck. She said her breathing wasn’t cut off but that she experienced moderate pain. Parkinson released her neck after another person entered the bathroom to check on the woman’s well-being.
Parkinson left the residence and reportedly ran into the middle of the road, flagged a vehicle and asked for a ride to Mauston. Police saw Parkinson enter the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop a short time later. Parkinson admitted he was “a bit drunk” but denied any physical contact occurred between him and the woman. A preliminary breath test of Parkinson registered a blood-alcohol content of .204.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Crystal N. Denton, 27, Exeland, and Derrick M. Parker, 23, Warrens, were referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after a police responded to a report of suspicious activity near Boothill Road in the town of Lincoln.
A witness told police that a woman, later identified as Denton, approached a residence shortly after 9:30 p.m. and requested gas for a truck that ran out of fuel. Police responded to the scene and found a parked pickup truck on the side of Cortland Avenue with Denton sitting inside. The report says police became suspicious about the explanation of her whereabouts and ordered her to exit the vehicle. The report says Denton’s pupils were dilated.
Police had received information she was with Parker, which Denton denied. An officer pointed his flashlight into the woods and observed Parker attempting to hide behind a field of weeds. He complied with an order to come out of hiding and lie on the ground.
Police searched the vehicle and found a backpack which allegedly contained two used needles and four unused needles. Police also reportedly found an eyeglass case containing a dirty sock with a glass smoking device with methamphetamine residue and a gem bag containing less than one gram of methamphetamine.
Robert C. Amundson, 40, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and failure to install an ignition interlock device after police responded to a stuck vehicle Sept. 12 in the town of Adrian.
Allen E. Stark, 61, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for battery and disorderly conduct after a Sept. 11 incident in the town of Angelo.
Police responded to a Hwy. 21 address, where a woman said an intoxicated Stark yelled at her, pushed her into a wall and threatened to kill her. She told police she sustained a skin abrasion during the incident. She also said Stark kicked a stove and dented it.
Daniel L. Rosin, 34, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. He was pulled over Aug. 29 in the town of LaGrange after police conducted a license plate check.
Jamie L. Thomas, 43, Kendall, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to a report of a male crouching in a ditch on Hwy. 71 in the town of Glendale Aug. 25.
When police arrived, Thomas appeared to be sleeping in the ditch. Police conducted a pat-down while he was still sleeping and found a plastic baggie with a green, leafy substance inside. Police later determined the baggie contained 10.6 grams of marijuana.
After Thomas woke up, police continued the search and allegedly found a glass pipe.
Eric Walter Nyberg, 55, Onalaska, was referred to the district attorney for failing to report to jail. He allegedly didn't arrive at the Monroe County Jail Aug. 30 to begin a 150-day sentence with Huber privileges for drug possession.
Bianca Nicole Boncouri, 24, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for criminal damage to property and bail jumping. She is accused of cutting her bond-monitoring bracelet, which is valued at $2,500.
Jaimee L. Perry, 29, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine.
Police were called to Warrens Mall July 12, where a customer identified as Perry dropped a baggie with a white crystal substance. Another customer found the baggie on the ground next to a gas pump and gave it to the store manager. The substance was identified as 2.4 grams of methamphetamine.
The report says Perry was identified by the store’s surveillance video.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
