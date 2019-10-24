A 31-year-old Norwalk man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for battery and disorderly conduct after a Sept. 16 disturbance in the town of Ridgeville.
A woman told police that Benjamin G. Warsaw punched her twice on the right side of the head and kicked her, leaving several bruises on her leg. Police took photos of the bruises, one of which was the size of a softball. She left the residence and agreed to a no-contact order.
Warsaw told police that the woman started the argument and struck him several times. He admitted kicking the woman with a steel-toe boot and said she deserved it, according to the report. He denied punching her.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Jose W. Bonilla, 36, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for battery and disorderly conduct after a Sept. 19 disturbance in the town of Sparta.
A woman told police that an intoxicated Bonilla pushed her onto a bed where a child was sleeping. The report stated that Bonilla fell on the child, which hyperextended one of the child’s fingers. The woman said Bonilla left scratch marks after he grabbed the woman’s arm in an effort to control her. Bonilla also reportedly shattered a window during the altercation.
Isaac Alan Antone, 25, and Megan C. Rosin, 35, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for obstructing an officer after police responded to a report of a man violating his bond conditions at a town of LaGrange residence Sept. 20.
A woman at the residence said Antone was drinking alcohol and violating a no-contact order involving Rosin. She said the two were in a bedroom but refused multiple police orders to unlock the door and exit the room. Police kicked down the door and entered the room, which had an overwhelming odor of alcohol.
Antone was arrested and handcuffed. As he was taken from the residence, he reportedly screamed and directed profanities at the woman who summoned police. The report says Antone resisted police as he was escorted to the squad car.
Antone was also referred for bail jumping.
Antoinette J. Langrick, 34, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for failure to report to jail. She reportedly failed to appear at the Monroe County Jail Sept. 13 to begin a 30-day jail sentence without Huber privileges.
