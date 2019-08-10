A 39-year-old Sparta man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after allegedly punching a child and kicking a dog during a July 14 incident in the town of Leon. Trevor S. Hagen was referred for child abuse, animal abuse and disorderly conduct.
According to the report, a highly intoxicated Hagen became enraged after one of the children at the residence tossed him a set of keys. He responded by striking the child in the face, and the report says one side of the child’s face was considerably redder than the other. The child declined medical attention.
Hagen reportedly told police he was upset with the way the juvenile tossed the keys and may have accidentally hit the juvenile with a door of the car.
Earlier in the day, Hagen became enraged at a dog he owned and kicked it in the ribs. He didn’t deny kicking the dog, according to the report
The report says Hagen refused to submit to a preliminary breath test at the scene but gave a sample during booking at the Monroe County Jail. He registered a blood-alcohol level of .31.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Kyle A. Puhl, 30, Elroy, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct as part of a July 13 kidnapping incident that spanned several counties. Puhl allegedly abducted a woman in the town of Plymouth in Juneau County and drove her into Monroe County, where he pushed her out of the vehicle, poured soda on her head and forced her back into the vehicle.
Puhl drove the woman to Baraboo, where she escaped by locking herself in a bathroom at a Kwik Trip store. Puhl faces multiple felony counts in Juneau and Sauk counties, including kidnapping, false imprisonment, battery and theft.
Robin Ann Olvera, 49, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for multiple drug offenses after a July 13 traffic stop in the town of Sparta.
Shortly after 9 a.m., Olvera was observed traveling eastbound on Hwy. 16 with defective registration lamps. Police initiated a traffic stop and observed a multi-colored smoking device on the floor. Olvera said the device belonged to her, according to the report. She also handed the officer a prescription pill bottle containing a green, leafy substance. She told police she had smoked marijuana six hours before driving.
Olvera told police she had no other illegal drugs in the vehicle, but police conducted a search that allegedly found a glass smoking device with a white substance, a green metal smoking device and a wrapper containing several different pills without a prescription.
Olvera was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug, possession of a Schedule II narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lori Anne Seymour, 59, and Wayne Robert Whittington, 50, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney after a July 13 traffic stop in the town of Scott.
Police observed a vehicle traveling 66 mph in a 55 mph zone on Hwy. 173. After an officer began pursuit, the driver slammed the vehicle’s brakes and made a sharp right turn into the woods. Police made contact with the vehicle’s occupants, who said they pulled over to look for asparagus. Seymour later told police they pulled over to conceal that Whittington had been driving with a revoked driver’s license.
Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a baggie with a several pea-sized chunks of crystallized substance inside of Seymour’s purse. Police believed the substance was methamphetamine and placed Seymour under arrest.
Seymour was referred for possession of methamphetamine. Whittington was referred for operating after revocation and failure to maintain an ignition interlock device.
Samantha Rae Larson, 29, Reedsburg, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation and failure to maintain an ignition interlock device after a July 13 traffic stop in the town of Scott. She was pulled over on Hwy. 173 for operating a vehicle without license plates.
Jose Roy Echeverria, 32, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for battery by a prisoner. He is accused of punching a fellow inmate July 9 at the Monroe County Jail. The victim said his nose was broken, and he received medical attention.
Ryan G. Flood, 37, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for harboring a felon. He is accused of harboring a woman who was mistakenly released from the Monroe County Jail July 5.
Flood allegedly told police that he and the woman were going to Madison and would return the following day. The report says the woman still hadn’t returned to jail as of July 10.
Danial R. Burrows, 46, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for drug and child neglect charges.
Police were called to a town of LaGrange residence July 7 for a report of a man, later identified as Burrows, who had fallen and was barely breathing. Police believe he had overdosed from an illegal substance. The report says a syringe with clear fluid and a bent needle was sitting next to Burrows when police arrived.
The report says Burrows has a child who stays at the residence every other weekend. Burrows told police that he keeps heroin in the bathroom but hides the drug in his bedroom dresser drawer when the stays at the residence. He said the drawer isn't equipped with a lock.
Burrows was referred for child neglect, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wesley E. Boyles, 30, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for fifth-offense operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. He was pulled over after police recognized his vehicle July 5 traveling on Hwy. B in the town of Little Falls.
Redell L. Allen, 41, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for resisting an officer. He is accused of resisting police as they attempted to apprehend him pursuant to an arrest warrant July 9 in Warrens.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
