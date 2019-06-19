A 30-year-old Sparta man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after being accused of strangling a woman and dislodging one of her teeth.
Jordan J. Jerry was referred for strangulation, battery and disorderly conduct.
A woman told police that she and Jerry began to argue May 5, when she was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Jerry in the town of Leon. She said the two exchanged shoves before Jerry grabbed her throat the restricted and breathing for over a minute.
During the interview, police noticed a small white object in the woman’s mouth that she said was a piece of her tooth. She said Jerry placed his hand over her mouth with sufficient pressure to cause one of her molars to break. During a follow-up interview, the woman said the tooth became dislodged as she clenched her teeth while being strangled.
After coming to a stop at her residence, she immediately walked inside and told Jerry to leave. She said he refused. Fearing for her life, she left the residence, flagged down a passing car and called 911.
Jerry told police he held the woman by the neck to prevent her from exiting the vehicle while it was still moving and said the woman was able to breathe and talk.
In other Monroe County’s Sheriff’s Office news:
Jarod Daniel Meyer, 24, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana and operating under the influence of a controlled substance with passengers under 16 after a May 1 traffic stop in the city of Sparta.
Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Meyer for a defective registration lamp. The report says Meyer appeared extremely nervous and was hesitant to acknowledge a previous marijuana possession charge. There were three passengers in the vehicle, including two preschool children.
Meyer originally denied there was marijuana in the vehicle but shortly thereafter told police there were two ounces of marijuana in the center console. He also admitted drinking alcohol, according to the report. Police later found 58 grams of marijuana in two plastic baggies, according to the report.
Brent B. Taylor, 48, and Dawn M. Taylor, 45, both of Sparta, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after a May 4 altercation in the town of Little Falls.
Police were dispatched to Outskirts Gentleman’s Club shortly after 1:30 a.m. after a 911 hang-up call. The dispatcher heard a female voice saying, “I’m going to the cops” before the call was disconnected. When police arrived, they discovered that Brent Taylor and Dawn Taylor were engaged in an altercation. The report says trash cans were knocked over and beer bottles were scattered across the floor and that both were visibly intoxicated.
The report says Dawn Taylor told police she stated an intention to go home and that Brent Taylor responded by taking her purse and telling her she couldn't leave. She said he pushed her down by her face and that she grabbed a beer bottle and swung at him, striking him on the forehead.
Brent Taylor reportedly refused to give police surveillance video and asked to be arrested so that Dawn Taylor didn’t have to go jail. Police obtained a search warrant for the video, which reportedly shows Brent Taylor striking Dawn Taylor and Dawn Taylor slapping Brent Taylor three times on the cheek. The video didn’t record Brian Taylor getting struck by the beer bottle.
Dawn Taylor was also referred for battery, while Brent Taylor was also referred for bail jumping.
Troy R. Gray, 40, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after allegedly using a phone to harass three people in violation of a no-contact order. He is accused of sending multiple threatening and vulgar text and voicemail messages April 30 and May 1.
Andrew J. Mlsna, 23, Cashton, was referred to the district attorney for battery and disorderly conduct after allegedly striking a woman in the face April 26 at a Cashton residence.
A witness told police that Mlsna put both hands around a woman’s neck for 10 seconds and then punched her in the jaw. The report says the woman was adamant that nothing occurred but that police noticed a recent injury to her face. She later told police that Mlsna slapped her and grabbed her neck in a manner that made it difficult for her to breathe.
Melissa M. Erdman, 29, and Dalton L. Allen, 29, both of Camp Douglas, were referred to the district attorney for trespassing after police responded to a Hwy. 12-16 residence in the village of Oakdale at 11:30 a.m.
According to the report, a caller said three people were inside the residence without permission. Erdman and Allen had left before police arrived, and a third person was found sleeping inside the residence. He said Erdman and Allen invited him inside and that he didn't know he was trespassing.
Police were informed that Erdman and Allen both had active arrest warrants and were later found walking westbound on Hwy. 12-16. Both were handcuffed, placed in a squad car and transported to the Monroe County jail.
During transport, a pipe was discovered next to Erdman in the back seat, and she later pulled a bag of marijuana from her bra, according to the report.
Cassandra Jean Kiel, 26, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for obstructing an officer. She is accused of lying to a police officer about the existence of Snapchat photos during the course of an investigation.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
