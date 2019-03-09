A 38-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after a brief chase in the city of Tomah Jan. 26.
A Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a vehicle with a defective registration lamp driven by Nicholas Allen Hage and attempted a traffic stop on Lemonweir Parkway. According to the report, Hage tried to accelerate and pulled into a driveway. He then lost control of his vehicle, struck an unoccupied vehicle and bounced off the curb and sat motionless for an instant.
After the deputy used a megaphone to ordered Hage to stop, he attempted a U-turn, which took the vehicle over curb and onto the sidewalk. The vehicle traveled 100 yards on the sidewalk before re-entering the road and coming to a stop. Hage then exited his vehicle and complied with police orders.
A search of Hage’s vehicle allegedly found a bullet-proof vest, digital scale and a used hypodermic needle. He was referred to the district attorney for fleeing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and a felon in possession of body armor. He received citations for recklessly endangering safety, hit-and-run and driving on the sidewalk.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Brittany Nicole Liederbach, 27, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for a Warrens burglary that occurred Dec. 26, 2016.
Police were called to a Cranfest Drive address, where five televisions and three comforters were missing. All five televisions were wall-mounted and took a considerable amount of time to remove, according to the report. Police believe the televisions were unscrewed with a butter knife. A sixth television remained but was left hanging by one screw. Police were able to take DNA samples from prints and smudges on the butter knife and television left behind.
DNA from the butter knife was matched to Liederbach, who was interviewed by police Dec. 30, 2018. She reportedly told police she wasn’t directly involved in the burglary but knew about it. Police collected DNA samples belonging to two other men at the scene.
Liederbach was referred for burglary, criminal damage to property, theft and being a party to a crime.
Mark A. Thomas, 39, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for a town of Greenfield break-in that occurred June 22, 2018.
Residents of a Clay Avenue address told police they noticed the back door of their garage open and several items missing, including a laptop computer, two cell phones, a cooler and a basket of change totaling about $25.
Police recovered a pipe at the scene and had it tested for DNA. The sample identified Thomas, who was incarcerated at the Monroe County Jail.
Thomas was referred for burglarly and theft. He was also referred for being a felon in possession of a firearm after the La Crosse Police Department reported he sold a rifle reported as stolen to Monsoor’s Sport Shop in La Crosse last July.
Briah Yvette Small, 21, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. She is accused of violating a bond condition that establishes a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. She was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by police Feb. 4 around 2 a.m. in the town of Sparta.
Michaela Alexis McGahee, 21, Milwaukee, was referred to the district attorney for drug possession after a Feb. 3 traffic stop in the town of Sparta.
Police initiated the traffic stop on Hwy. 27 after determining the vehicle’s registration had been suspended for unpaid parking tickets. McGahee was a passenger in the vehicle and had an active Department of Corrections warrant. As McGahee was exiting the vehicle, police noticed a green bag that the report says she was hiding. The bag contained a pill that police later identified as ecstasy.
Police then searched McGahee’s purse, which allegedly contained a smoking device with marijuana wax. The report says police observed tiny pieces of marijuana on the floorboard.
McGahee was referred for possession of marijuana, possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kyle Zergoski, 22, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for drug charges after a Feb. 1 traffic stop in the town of Little Falls.
Police pulled over a southbound vehicle driven by Zergoski on Hwy. 27 for speeding. The vehicle had all its windows rolled down as police approached the driver, and the odor of marijuana was present, according to the report. Zergoski exited the vehicle and said he and the vehicle’s four passengers has been smoking marijuana earlier in the day.
Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found three baggies of cocaine, four baggies containing 36 grams of marijuana, a pill identified as acetaminophen and hydrocodone nitrate and green, leafy substance scattered on the floorboard.
Zegroski was referred for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II narcotic and bail jumping. A passenger in the vehicle, Trevor C. Houd, 18, Black River Falls, was referred for bail jumping.
Troy R. Gray, 40, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for sending a series of threatening text messages to a man Jan. 21 and Jan. 22.
The report lists three different texts in which he threatened to kill the man. Several other messages made vulgar references about members of the man’s family. The man had already obtained a restraining order against Gray.
Gray was referred for unlawful use of a telephone, making terroristic threats, violating a restraining order and bail jumping.
Alison M. Worster, 32, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for drug possession after a Feb. 2 traffic stop in the town of Byron.
Police pulled over a northbound vehicle driven by Worster on Crescent Road for an obstructed rear license plate. The odor of marijuana was detected during the stop, and Worster was ordered to exit the vehicle. The report says she admitted to recently consuming marijuana, and police found a smoking device on the floorboard.
Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found a cigarette package with crushed methamphetamine inside. The report also says police found two more marijuana pipes, a cut straw, several razor blades and a cellophane wrapper with marijuana inside.
Worster was referred for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. She had a bond condition that establishes a 9 p.m. curfew, which triggered a bail jumping referral.
Jacob Gordon Hericks, 24, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a Monroe County bond condition that establishes a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. Police responded to Hericks’ disabled vehicle shortly after 5 a.m. on Hwy. 16 in the town of Adrian.
Leslie Eugene Phillips, 54, and Tammi L. Frost, 53, Wyeville, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct for a Jan. 29 incident in the village of Wyeville.
Police responded to a 911 hangup, during which dispatch could hear yelling in the background. Frost told police she was scared for her safety and that Phillips had forced himself through a bedroom door.
Phillips told police he would take the blame for everything and wasn’t going to “snitch” even though he told police that Frost kicked and slapped him. He recorded a blood-alcohol level of .147, which violated a provision of his parole.
Joshua Allen Snyder, 36, and Maryn Nicole McLees, 37, both of Sparta, were referred to the district attorney for a Jan. 27 incident in the town of Little Falls. A witness told police the two were arguing and swearing at each other. McLees said Snyder struck her several times in the face and said she struck Snyder in self-defense.
Snyder told police that he was struck by McLees as she attempted to take his cell phone.
Jacqwelyn Young, 33, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for failure to report to jail. According to the sheriff’s office, she failed to report Jan. 26 to serve a 30-day sentence related to a child support case.
Anastazia Guadalupe Ortiz, 21, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for battery to a police officer. She is accused of kicking an officer in the leg as she was being transported to the Monroe County Jail for booking.
Anatesia Jean Hiley, 28, Independence, was referred to the district attorney for drug charges after a Jan. 24 traffic on Interstate 90-94 near Oakdale.
Hiley was pulled over for speeding, and police detected an overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle allegedly found several packages that had been used to store marijuana and a zip bag with one gram of marijuana.
The report says police also found a container with a tramadol hydrochloride pill inside.
Hiley was referred for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug.
Troy Gene Stuhr, 57, was referred to the district attorney for theft. He is accused of taking six pages of medical paperwork belonging to the county while being permitted to make copies at the Monroe County Jail.
Brian Charles Donavin Day, 25, Wilton, was referred to the district attorney for battery and disorderly conduct. He is accused of a screaming at a woman inside a village of Wilton residence and throwing several items at her, one of which caused bruising to her leg. The report said the room where the incident occurred was in disarray with several items tipped over.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
