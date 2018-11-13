A 40-year-old Tomah woman was referred to the Monroe County District for her role in a crash that seriously injured one person Oct. 6.
Police were called shortly after midnight to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 21 east of Eureka Road in the town of Byron. When police arrived, a vehicle driven by Jill Marie Stoewsand was on fire in a ditch, and the other vehicle was in the middle of the road after sustaining significant front-end damage. Police determined from initial observation that Stoewsand’s westbound vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with the eastbound vehicle.
Stoewsand told police she was returning from work at Eagle’s Nest Resort and that she was tired from “burning the candle on both ends.” She said she travels to Onalaska in the morning for methadone treatments prior to going to work.
The report says Stoewsand exhibited mood swings and that police could detect the odor of alcohol during questioning. She told police she last remembered seeing the 45 mph sign at Shennington, which is four miles east of the crash site.
Stoewsand, according to the report, denied consuming alcohol prior to the crash. She admitted that she smoked marijuana but denied smoking the day of the crash. The report says she had green residue on her tongue. She submitted to a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .012.
The driver of the other vehicle was reported as unresponsive when police were called. He reportedly sustained a broken femur and other injuries. A passenger in the vehicle escaped without sustaining significant injuries.
Stoewsand sustained minor lacerations and declined medical treatment. She was referred for causing injury while driving under the influence of an intoxicant and reckless bodily harm. She was issued citations for operating left of center and operating without insurance.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Donald Herbert Fenningkoh, 40, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney after a bag containing methamphetamine allegedly fell from his pocket Oct. 8 at the bond monitoring office in Sparta.
According to the report, Fennigkoh could be seen on surveillance video sitting in a chair. When he stood up, a small “gem bag” landed on the chair. The video reportedly captured Fennigkoh walking around looking for the bag before seeing it. An office employee also noticed the bag on the chair. The report says Fennigkoh declined to retrieve the bag and left the office.
The contents of the bag tested positive for methamphetamine, and Fenningkoh was arrested the following day. He was referred for possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping.
Tiffny Faith Saylor, 30, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and bail jumping after an Oct. 22 incident in the town of Angelo.
Police were called to a Hwy. 21 residence, where a witness told police that Saylor had locked herself in a basement and was “tearing it apart." The witness also said Saylor threatened him with a shovel. Police eventually convinced Saylor to open the basement door, and she agreed to an offer from police to drive her to another residence.
Ronald JR Hage, 28, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock device. Police recognized his vehicle from previous contacts and initiated a traffic stop Oct. 24 in the town of LaGrange.
Ashley R. Kennedy, 33, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. She is accused of exposing her breasts to other inmates while housed as a prisoner in the Monroe County Jail.
Timothy McCracken, 27, Camp Douglas, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and contempt of court for an Oct. 21 incident in the Monroe County Jail. He is accused of throwing property tote that struck another inmate. The report says McCracken had repeatedly told jail personnel was wanted to change the pod where he was housed.
Rhonda M. Woods, 44, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. She is accused of grabbing and shaking another person during an Oct. 20 incident in the town of LaGrange.
Ryan P. Schnitzler, 32, unknown address, was referred to the district attorney for reckless endangerment after an Oct. 16 incident in the town of LaFayette.
Police were called to a dispute between two people in a moving vehicle near the intersection of Hwys. 71 and 162. When police arrived, Schnitzler had been arrested by La Crosse County police on drug charges.
A woman in the vehicle told police that Schnitzler, who was the driver, was homeless and that they had been dating for three weeks. She said she saw Schnitzler grab a pipe from his sock and hold it out the window. She initially believed Schnitzler was intending to destroy the pipe in an effort to kick his drug habit. She grabbed the pipe and smashed it, which triggered an agitated response from Schnitzler.
The woman told police Schnitzler slammed the brakes, grabbed by her by her clothes and pushed her against the window. She said she was partially out of the vehicle when Schnitzler took his foot off the brake and accelerated. The vehicle was pulled over by La Crosse County police a short time later.
Amanda Lynn Felten, 36, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after an Oct. 22 incident in the town of Portland.
Police were called to an Octagon Road residence shortly before 11:30 p.m., where a man told police that he and Felten were returning home from a golf course/ski hill in Vernon County when an argument broke out between the two. The man said Felten pulled at the steering wheel and attempted to slam the gear shifter into park. He also said that Felten struck him in the face several times.
They drove to a residence in the town of Portland. As the man was getting into the car to leave, he said Felten jumped in the vehicle and demanded a ride to another residence. During the second trip, he said Felten grabbed the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to enter a ditch before he was able to maneuver it back onto the roadway. He also said Felten kicked the front windshield and cracked it.
Felten was referred for disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and recklessly endangering safety.
Sylvia Marie Downey, 32, Eau Claire, was referred to the district attorney for fourth-offense drunk driving after an Oct. 20 traffic stop in the town of Scott.
Police responded to a report of vehicle on Hwy. 173 near Buckley Avenue parked northbound in the southbound lane of traffic on a narrow shoulder shortly after 2:30 a.m. The vehicle’s lights were on and the windshield wipers were running.
The report says Downey was passed out in the driver’s seat. She woke up after police knocked on the window and then turned the wheel as if she was planning to drive away. She complied with an order to put the vehicle in park before exiting the vehicle. The report says she had slurred speech and the odor of alcohol coming from her breath.
Downey reportedly put her hands behind her back and told police she should be arrested or allowed to leave. The report said she was incoherent and uncooperative during most of the questioning and attempted to enter the squad car prior to her arrest. She was eventually handcuffed and placed in the squad car without taking a field sobriety test.
Downey’s vehicle reportedly smelled of marijuana, and police allegedly found a container with less than one gram of the drug. Police also located a pack of cigarette papers. Downey refused to consent to a blood draw, and she was taken to Sparta Mayo Clinic, where a draw was taken after obtaining a search warrant. She was also referred for possession of marijuana.
Travis Gaylon Lamb, 30, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana after being pulled over for speeding Sept. 27 in the town of LaGrange. The report says he admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle and handed police a bag containing three grams of the drug.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
