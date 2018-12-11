A pair of Tomah residents were referred to the Monroe County District for theft for using a debit card without the owner’s consent.
An inmate at the Monroe County Jail told police he gave his debit card information to Stephanie C. Manske, 26, Tomah, and that she nade nearly $4,000 in unauthorized purchases. He said he originally authorized Manske to withdraw $200 from Tomah Area Credit Union and that the money be split evenly between him and Dustin J.K. Viveros, 27, Tomah.
Viveros, also an inmate in the jail, had $1,700 deposited into his jail account by Manske, according to the report. Jail staff froze Viveros’ account.
Manske and Viveros were both referred for theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. Viveros was also referred for being a party to a crime.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Tyler Niedfeldt, 22, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of being at the Longbranch Bar & Grill in the town of Little Falls in violation of a bond condition that prohibits him from being in an establishment where alcohol is served. He is also accused of violating a bond condition that establishes a 9 p.m. curfew.
Lawrence Lee Stewart, 36, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after a Nov. 15 incident in the town of Byron.
Police were conducting a death investigation at a Epoch Road residence when Stewart and another man reportedly tried to enter the residence. Police denied entry, and the report says Stewart became loud and verbally abusive and attempted to grab an officer’s badge. After Stewart refused several requests not to pull on the crime scene tape, police took Stewart to the ground and handcuffed him. The report says he resisted efforts of police to put him in the squad car.
A search of Stewart allegedly found a glass smoking device with marijuana residue. He was referred for disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jesse R. Kirk, 40, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after a Nov. 15 incident in the town of Sparta.
Police responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle with an unconscious driver parked at a Hwy. 27 address. The vehicle had moved when police arrived, but police followed tire tracks that damaged a lawn to a pole shed, where police found the vehicle running with its brake lights on. When police approached the car, Kirk was unconscious with the vehicle still in drive. The report says there was a white foam around his lips, his pants were unzipped and french fries were in his lap.
Kirk was awakened by police and told put his vehicle in park. He began fidgeting with the windshield wiper before following the officer’s instructions. The report says he was stumbling and disoriented after exiting the vehicle and told police he was waiting for friends and believed he was in the Wilton area. Police observed several syringes in the vehicle, and the report says he admitted “shooting up” four to five hours earlier.
Kirk was referred for operating under the influence of a controlled substance, criminal damage to property, trespassing and bail jumping.
Andrew David Jones, 18, Camp Douglas, was referred to the district attorney for drug charges after police executed a search warrant Nov. 12 at a rural Camp Douglas residence.
A search of the residence allegedly found 55 grams of marijuana and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. Police also confiscated a large security safe with an unknown combination.
Jones was referred for possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob D. Eitland, 24, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for drug charges after a Nov. 13 traffic stop in the town of Sparta.
A vehicle driven by Eitland was recorded traveling 73 mph in a 55 mph zone. The report says police could detect the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Eitland admitted to recently smoking marijuana and directed police to a “one-hitter” device in the vehicle.
The report says Eitland passed a field sobriety test but was informed that it’s illegal to smoke any amount of marijuana while driving. He was referred for operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
Kaylee J. Berg, 27, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for failure to report to jail. She is accused of failing to report Nov. 9 to begin a 30-day sentence for disorderly conduct.
