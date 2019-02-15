Two Gilman residents were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug possession after a Jan. 14 traffic stop in the village of Oakdale.
Brandy Michelle Rycerz, 20, and Ryan Michael Cota, 19, were arrested after police allegedly found 61 grams of marijuana and 1.5 grams of methamphetamine in a Chevrolet Cruze driven by Cota.
Police pulled over the vehicle shortly after 2 a.m. in front of Love’s Travel Stop for a defective registration lamp. The report says the two told police they were delivering newspapers, and there was a large amount of newspapers in the vehicle. Police detected the odor of marijuana, and Cota attributed the odor to being at the residence of an acquaintance where marijuana was consumed.
The report says police saw a small zippered pouch on the front passenger floorboard with a white powdery substance and a crystalline rock inside a small plastic bag. The substance was later identified as methamphetamine.
In the center console, police allegedly found a smoking device with burned marijuana inside. Police then seized a backpack that allegedly contained five clonazepam pills, three hydroxyzine pills, one lorazepam pill and a grinder containing marijuana.
Police also found a backpack in the back seat with a mason jar full of marijuana and a small digital scale. Rycerz said the marijuana was for personal use, a claim police found dubious based on the amount seized.
Rycerz and Cota were both referred for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a prescription drug without a prescription.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
James R. Downes, 38, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for receiving stolen property. He was implicated in a series of thefts in the Warrens area last fall.
Donald Markosen Jr., 52, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a no-contact order Jan. 5.
Judith M. Hanson, 28, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for battery by an inmate. She is accused of pulling another inmate’s hair during a Jan. 7 altercation at the Monroe County Jail.
Jolene M. Hansen, 36, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for lewd and lascivious behavior. She is accused of flashing her breasts at a female prisoner Dec. 31 while incarcerated at the Monroe County Jail.
Marjorie Elaine Hopinkah, 40, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. She is accused of screaming in such a manner than caused someone to call 911. She has a bond condition that prohibits her from consuming alcohol, which triggered a bail jumping referral. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .131.
Troy Adam Gocha, 44, Milwaukee, and Thomas M. Tesch, 38, New Berlin, were referred to the district attorney for drug charges after a Jan. 9 traffic stop on Interstate 90.
Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Gocha shortly before 9 p.m. after a check of the vehicle license plate showed the owner had a revoked driver’s license. Gocha told police the two were en route to a court date in Morris, Minnesota. After Gocha stepped out of the vehicle, police reportedly saw two pills in the console that Gocha identified as Alprazolam belonging to his girlfriend.
A search of the vehicle allegedly found a glass smoking pipe loaded with methamphetamine, a broken methamphetamine pipe; a bindle with a white, powdery substance; a small bag containting green, leafy material; 11 ½ Alprazolam pills and a bag of urine that appeared to be a masking agent designed to defraud a drug test.
Throughout the vehicle, there were empty plastic bags and tied-off ends of plastic bags that police believe were associated with drug use.
Gocha and Tesch were both referred for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. Gocha was also referred for possession of a masking agent, possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug and bail jumping.
Ethan Michael Roth, 29, Robert Lee Gilbertson, 22, and Davidlee Scott Godfrey, 19, all of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney after a Jan. 5 altercation in the Monroe County Jail. The altercation reportedly left red marks on Gilbertson and Roth. All three were referred for battery by an inmate and disorderly conduct.
Ryan Matthew Finch, 18, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
During a Jan. 11 traffic stop in the town of LaGrange, police allegedly found a black rubber gas mask attached to a tube with a metal smoking device that contained burned marijuana residue. Also found were a water-cooled foot-long smoking device with marijuana residue, concentrated marijuana oil and a marijuana vaping device.
Deshawna D. Hopinkah, 23, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after police responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash Jan. 17 in the town of LaGrange.
A witness told police that the driver, later identified as Hopinkah, ran into the woods after her vehicle struck a tree on Hwy. G. Police contacted Hopinkah at her residence a short time later and detected alcohol on her breath. She told police another person was driving the car that struck the tree.
Hopinkah reportedly failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .236. She has a bond condition that prohibits her from committing crimes, which triggered a bail jumping referral.
Timothy Roger McDaniels, 55, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for violating a restraining order. He is accused of a removing license plates from a vehicle belonging to the subject of the order and sending the person a follow-up text message Jan. 8.
Yvonne Alicea, 45, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. She is accused of breaking several items and a bedroom door during a Jan. 21 altercation in the town of Oakdale.
Benjamin G. Warsaw, 30, and Amber M. Klang, 32, both of Norwalk, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after a Jan. 20 incident in the town of Ridgeville. According to the report, Klang said Warsaw grabbed her by the arm and threw her down. Warsaw said Klang was screaming and flailing her arms and that he was attempting to get her under control.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
