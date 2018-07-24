Two Sparta residents were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug and child neglect charges after police were called to a town of Angelo residence July 4. Ashley Jo Freson, 31, and Jeffrey Allen Von Ruden, 31, were both referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect.
Police were called after Freson told dispatch that Von Ruden struck her in the face and hit an 18-month-old child with a soda bottle. The report says Freson requested an ambulance and left the residence with her six children and two nephews shortly after 2 p.m. They were all transported to a Sparta clinic.
Von Ruden denied any physical encounter occured and told police that Freson had methamphetamine stored in her bedroom. Police went to the bedroom, and Von Ruden pointed to an orange container. Police opened the container, which reportedly had a glass pipe with white residue and a baggie with white residue. Von Ruden had a small laceration on the back of his neck and was transported by police to the clinic but was kept in a separate area from Freson and the children.
Freson told police the argument started when Von Ruden was swearing at one of the children. She said Von Ruden pushed her multiple times down the hallway and ordered her not to leave the house. She originally told police that the methamphetamine belonged to Von Ruden, but after police told her a DNA test could identify the user, she admitted it was hers, according to the report. She told police that Von Ruden kept methamphetamine in the bathroom and normally smoked it in the garage.
Police returned to the residence and allegedly found bags with methamphetamine in the bathroom along with a pipe.
Von Ruden was also referred for reckless bodily harm to a child, disorderly conduct, false imprisonment and battery.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Devin Allen Simon, 48, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood alcohol level of .022.
Kyle T. Faulkner, 28, Oakdale, was referred to the district attorney for theft.
Police were called to a Badger Drive residence in Oakdale, where a man reported two guns missing from an unlocked gun cabinet. Police received information that Faulkner had bragged about stealing guns from a neighbor, and the victim said Faulkner was one of only two people who knew he owned the weapons.
After initially denying the theft, the report says Faulkner admitting to taking the weapons while on anxiety medications. He claimed he blacked out and was unaware he stole them. He said he kept the guns in an outside shed before getting scared and ditching them in a lake.
Matthew D. Setterlund, 34, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for third-offense drunk driving after a police observed an illegally parked vehicle July 4 in the town of Wells.
Police could smell the odor of intoxicants upon making contact with Setterlund, and the report says Setterlund had bloodshot and glassy eyes. When asked to exit the vehicle to perform a field sobriety test, he reportedly stumbled and used the door to catch himself to avoid falling to the ground. He failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .13.
Robert Lacy Watrud, 37, Whitehall, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after a caller reported a man sleeping in his back yard.
Police responded to a town of Sparta residence and observed the man, later identified as Watrud, walking eastbound on Farmland Avenue. When he saw the squad car, he ran into the woods, according to the report. He was later found hiding in tall grass and was apprehended without incident.
A search of Watrud found a wallet belonging to another man. It contained two debit cards and $99 in cash. Police also found a bottle containing 34 Sertaline pills prescribed to the victim of the theft. Police later determined the items were taken from the man’s house during a burglary.
Watrud was referred for theft, burglary, trespassing, possessing a prescription drug without a prescription and resisting arrest.
Charles K. Schumann, 35, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine. Police found methamphetamine on Schumann while executing an arrest warrant in the village of Oakdale July 3.
