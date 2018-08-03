A 21-year-old Warrens woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after police received a complaint about a telephone call she reportedly made July 7.
A man told police he had arranged a child exchange with Alexandrea J. Dennis Lake, 21, Warrens at Taco Bell in Sparta. Ten minutes after the exchange, the man told police that Dennis Lake was screaming for help and asked the man to meet her at a village of Wilton residence.
Police arrived at the residence shortly before 10 a.m., but nobody answered. Police then placed a call to Dennis Lake, who told police she was in Tomah. She said everything was fine, but police described her tone as “agitated.” She told police she would drive to the Wilton residence and arrived there shortly thereafter.
The report says police detected the odor of marijuana upon Dennis Lake’s arrival and that her tongue had a green color. When police asked to search her vehicle, she reportedly began to yell in a manner that caused a one-year-old in the vehicle to become upset and cry. The report says efforts to calm Dennis Lake were unsuccessful and that she resisted being handcuffed.
Police allegedly found a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana scattered on the floor under the passenger seat. She was referred for possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Paul D. Rachek, 24, Antioch, Illinois, was referred to the district attorney for failure to report to jail. He is accused of failing to report June 22 to begin a 10-day sentence for second-offense drunk driving.
Brandy A. Eddy, 32, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine and delivering articles to an inmate while incarcerated in the Monroe County Jail. The report says the methamphetamine was found by another prisoner, who turned it over to jail staff.
After first denying possession, Eddy reportedly told police the methamphetamine was hers and that she attempted to hide it on the side of a toilet seat.
Devontay S. Schneider, 28, Wilton, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after a June 27 incident in the village of Wilton. A woman said Schneider struck her in the arm and face during an argument as she was driving him home from Mauston.
Brittany N. Shoupe, 25, and Cody A. Malone, 23, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for possession of drug paraphernalia. Police allegedly found numerous items of drug paraphernalia during a May 7 search of a residence in the town of LaGrange.
Casey Robert Gavin, 26, and Lacey Danielle Steinmetz, 22, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in the town of Tomah.
Police ran a check of a Chevy Tahoe that came back with the owner having a revoked driver’s license. The driver, Gavin, wasn’t the vehicle’s owner. He said he purchased the vehicle in a private sale a week earlier. Police detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Both Gavin and Steinmetz denied knowing anything about marijuana in the vehicle, according to the report.
Gavin and Steinmetz were ordered to exit the vehicle, and the report says Steinmetz squeezed her legs together while walking, making it appear that she was trying to conceal something in her pants. Upon questioning, she produced a pipe that contained a waxy substance consistent with butane hash oil.
The report says a plastic container was found in the center console with a small amount of marijuana and a label showing it was from a California marijuana dispensary.
RaVaunne Shetia Kendrick, 34, Zimmerman, Minnesota, and Samuel Martin Polhamus, 55, Sparta, were referred to the district attorney for drug charges after a July 14 traffic stop in the town of Sparta.
Police pulled over a Toyota Sienna with a defective registration lamp and identified the driver as Polhamus. The report says the vehicle smelled of intoxicants and that Polhamus was sweating, constantly moving and talking rapidly.
Police summoned a K9 unit to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle, and Polhamus consented to a search of a vehicle. A search of Kendrick’s purse allegedly found a pill identified as Clonazepam, for which Kendrick allegedly didn’t have a prescription, and a glass smoking device containing burned marijuana. A search of the vehicle allegedly found a glass jar with green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana and several Viagra pills.
Kendrick and Polhamus were both referred for possession of marijuana and possession of a prescription drug without a prescription. Kendrick was also referred for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyler W. Massia, 29, and Dena M. Hansen, 57, both of Norwalk, were referred to the district attorney after police were called to a hit-and-run crash July 17 in the town of Sheldon.
According to the report, Massia’s vehicle rear-ended a pickup truck at the corner of Niagara Avenue and Hwy. 131, and he fled the scene. Police then went to the house where Massia and Hansen reside. The report says Hansen showed police the damaged vehicle but said Massia wasn’t at the residence.
Police entered the residence and reportedly found Massia hiding in a closet. Hansen allegedly refused an order to leave the room and didn’t comply until an officer drew his Taser. The report says Hansen later interfered with attempts to take Massia into custody.
Both Massia and Hansen were referred for obstructing an officer. Massia was also referred for hit and run.
Rachel N. Brockway, 21, and Christopher P. Nowlan, 27, both of Holmen, were referred to the district attorney for possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the report, police found the two in possession of four marijuana pipes and a used syringe after police received a July 17 complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked at Whitetail Crossing Casino in the town of LaGrange.
Dakota Joseph Stewart, 24, Cashton, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from possessing devices that allow him to access the internet.
Mark James Roose, 38, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for violating a restraining order and resisting arrest after a July 19 incident in the village of Warrens.
Police were called to an Overlook Drive address to serve a restraining order against Roose. The report says Roose continually interrupted the officer who was reading the restraining order but signed a cover sheet acknowledging he received it.
An hour later, police received a call from a woman who petitioned for the restraining order. She said Roose attempted to get acquaintances to forward her demeaning Facebook messages written by Roose.
Police then returned to Roose’s residence. He denied violating the restraining order and reportedly told police, “I’m not going anywhere with you” after police attempted to place him under arrest. The report says Roose resisted an officer’s attempt to place him in handcuffs and repeatedly said he didn’t do anything wrong. An officer drew a Taser during the arrest, but it wasn’t deployed.
Roose was transported to the Monroe County Jail, where he raised his voice to jail staff, according to the report.
Joshua A. Campbell, 32, Elroy, was referred to the district attorney for failure to report to jail. He is accused of failing to report for the start of a sentence scheduled to begin July 2.
