A 19-year-old Wilton woman has been referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for assault. Daisy M. Mendoza was referred for battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
Police were called to Tomah Memorial Hospital Aug. 18, where a woman told medical personnel that her nose had been broken during a domestic violence incident. The report says Mendoza appeared “dazed and confused” and had given different accounts of how she sustained her injury. The medical report released to police eight days later stated Mendoza's nose wasn't broken.
Police contacted the person accused by Mendoza. He told police it was Mendoza who was abusive. He said Mendoza bit him and whipped him with a key chain. He showed police photos of injuries. He also told police that Mendoza smashed his cell phone and damaged his car by shifting the vehicle into park while it was moving.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Jason E. Abbott, 48, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for battery and disorderly conduct.
Police responded Aug. 24 to a Hwy. S residence in the town of Sparta, where Abbott was reportedly intoxicated and had weapons stored all over the house. A woman who had exited the residence when police arrived said Abbott was in the process of locking the doors and windows. She told police that Abbott hit her in the face and pushed her into a wall.
Police called Abbott’s cell phone multiple times during a half-hour period but got no response. Police decided to let Abbott cool off rather than force entry.
Police returned to Abbott’s residence the following day and made contact through a kitchen window. Abbott told police he wasn’t coming outside and that police didn’t have permission to enter his residence. He denied any knowledge of police presence at the residence the night before. Police eventually convinced Abbott to give himself up, and he was transported to the Monroe County Jail.
An 11-year-old juvenile was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after allegedly causing a disturbance at Cataract Mart in the town of Little Falls Sept. 6.
The report says the juvenile was hitting, kicking and spitting on people inside a parked van. Police arrived and temporarily calmed the juvenile. A short time later, however, the juvenile began screaming obscenities at police and threatened to kill an officer who was holding the juvenile to the ground. An officer was kicked in the leg during the struggle.
The report says the incident drew considerable attention from bystanders.
Brian Raymond Olson, 43, Kendall, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense failure to install an ignition interlock device. He was pulled over Aug. 29 for an expired license plate in the town of Glendale.
Troy A. Middleton, 38, Middleton, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly condcut after a Sept. 6 incident in the town of Leon. He is accused of pushing a woman and striking her in the head during an argument.
Johanna R. Hirschfield, 26, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and battery after an Aug. 24 incident in the town of Greenfield. She is accused of hitting a man in the face during an argument at a Fischer Road residence. The report says the man had a red mark on his face when police arrived.
Jordan Daniel Smith, 25, and Kathryn Mi Cha Moorhead, 22, both of Wilton, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. They are accused of engaging in a loud argument at town of Wilton residence Aug. 16.
Jessica Elaine Tiarks, 24, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and battery after an Aug. 26 incident in the town of LaGrange.
Police were called to a Hwy. 21 residence, where Tiarks was reportedly hitting and screaming at a woman inside the house. The woman showed police purple bruises on her biceps caused by Tiarks grabbing her arms and shoving her to the ground.
Alisha D. Heiman, 30, Eau Claire, was referred to the district attorney for drug possession after a Sept. 6 traffic stop in Warrens.
Police pulled over a westbound vehicle driven by Heiman for a cracked windshield on Yogi Circle shortly before 4 a.m. Dispatch informed police there was no registration associated with the vehicle Heiman was operating and that she was on probation for drug-related crimes. She denied there was anything illegal inside the vehicle and gave police consent to search.
The search allegedly found two unused gem bags and loose crystalline substance on the seat. Additional crystals were found on the driver’s side floorboard.
As Heiman was being transported to the Monroe County Jail, police observed Heiman wiggling in the back of the squad car. Police suspected she was trying to ditch contraband, and the report says there was loose methamphetamine found on the seat.
After Heiman was taken into the jail, a search of her person allegedly found another 2.7 grams of methamphetamine. She was referred for possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. She also allegedly gave police false information about the vehicle registration, which triggered an obstructing an officer referral.
