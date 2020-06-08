SHERIFF'S REPORT: Colorado man accused of theft, property damage

Monroe County police referred an Aurora, Colorado, man to the Monroe County District Attorney for theft and criminal damage to property after a dispute over towing services.
Yevgeniy Dimitriyevich Bloshenko, 35, was referred for criminal damage to property, retail theft and trespass.
According to the report, Bloshenko was operating a semi truck and trailer that slid into a swampy ditch Nov. 18, 2019, on Interstate 94 north of Tomah. The unit was towed to C.L. Chase Towing and Recovery in Oakdale. The towing company deployed three heavy wreckers and a service truck to the scene.
The following morning, the towing company owner returned to find the semi had been removed. During the removal, the yard was severely rutted and a tree was destroyed. The owner believes a heavy wrecker was deployed to move a flatbed wrecker that was parked next to the semi and that the wrecker damaged two vehicles owned by the company.
The report says Bloshenko had disputed the amount of the $20,400 towing bill and method of payment. During a Feb. 28 interview with police, Bloshenko acknowledged driving the semi from the Chase property but denied moving or damaging any property in the process. Police gave Bloshenko a week to make arrangements with Chase to pay the bill. The bill hadn’t been paid by March 9, and the referral against Bloshenko was made April 13.
The semi is registered to Hickorytranz of Asheville, North Carolina. Police believe Bloshekno leased the truck from the company.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
James David Newsome, 51, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for failure to report to jail.
According to the report, Newsome arrived at the jail Jan. 3 to return from a furlough but questioned whether it was the right date. As jail staff was checking Newsome’s paperwork, he allegedly left with a group of people who had finished a jail visit. Attempts to contact Newsome were unsuccessful, and the referral was made Jan. 9.
Shawn David Stuhr, 55, Wilton, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of harassing and threatening a woman during a March 19 argument in the village of Wilton.
David M. Simplot, 61, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after a March 31 traffic stop in the town of Little Falls.
Police observed a vehicle operated by Simplot pull from a public hunting area parking lot shortly after 8 p.m. A license plate check revealed the vehicle’s owner had a suspended license plate, and police followed the vehicle onto Canary Avenue, where a traffic stop was conducted.
The report says Simplot was rambling and incoherent. He told police his license was invalid “because I didn’t get my DOT physical.”
Simplot gave police permission to search his vehicle. Police allegedly found two plastic gem bags with a small amount of crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. Simplot admitted using methamphetamine within the previous 72 hours.
Andrew David Jones, 19, Tomah, and Maya K. Schilling, 21, Camp Douglas, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. They are accused of engaging a loud commotion that attracted the attention of neighbors April 3 in the town of Byron.
A 17-year-old juvenile was referred to the district attorney for battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping after an April 2 incident at a town of Bryon residence. The juvenile is accused of hitting and kicking a woman in the stomach and punching a man in the face.
Benjamin Markley Harr, 39, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for tampering with an ignition interlock device. He was pulled over April 4 in the village of Warrens.
Steven J. Flowers, 35, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for violating a restraining order.
The woman who filed the restraining order told police that Flowers entered her village of Warrens residence uninvited April 7 and took two children from the home. She told police she didn’t believe Flowers would harm the children.
The children were returned to the residence less than an hour later. Police believe the children were taken to a convenience store and a local park.
Jesse P. Mlsna, 41, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. The report says Mlsna banged his head against the wall while creating a disturbance at town of Leon residence April 8.
Jerrickson Hildago, 20, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of breaking a car window during an April 13 incident in the village of Warrens.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
