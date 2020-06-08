SHERIFF'S REPORT: Colorado man accused of theft, property damage

Monroe County police referred an Aurora, Colorado, man to the Monroe County District Attorney for theft and criminal damage to property after a dispute over towing services.

Yevgeniy Dimitriyevich Bloshenko, 35, was referred for criminal damage to property, retail theft and trespass.

According to the report, Bloshenko was operating a semi truck and trailer that slid into a swampy ditch Nov. 18, 2019, on Interstate 94 north of Tomah. The unit was towed to C.L. Chase Towing and Recovery in Oakdale. The towing company deployed three heavy wreckers and a service truck to the scene.

The following morning, the towing company owner returned to find the semi had been removed. During the removal, the yard was severely rutted and a tree was destroyed. The owner believes a heavy wrecker was deployed to move a flatbed wrecker that was parked next to the semi and that the wrecker damaged two vehicles owned by the company.