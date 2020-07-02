Sheriff's report: Sparta man referred for third OWI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 36-year-old Sparta man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for third-offense drunk driving after police responded to a suspicious vehicle May 3 in the town of Little Falls.

Police were called shortly before 10 a.m. to a Hwy. II address, where a property owner reported a suspicious truck in the driveway with a man and a woman asleep inside. When police arrived, Joseph Jay Abbott was in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running. He was slumped over and didn’t appear to be conscious.

Police pounded on the front door, but neither Abbott nor a woman in the front passenger seat responded. The report says police suspected that both had overdosed on heroin and summoned emergency medical personnel to the scene.

As police were attempting to revive the woman, Abbott woke up and spoke with heavily slurred speech. He complied with an order to step outside the vehicle. He denied any drug use. He was handcuffed and ordered to sit on the tailgate of a nearby truck.

The woman revived a short time later and both were transferred by ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Sparta.