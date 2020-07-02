Sheriff's report: Sparta man referred for third OWI

A 36-year-old Sparta man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for third-offense drunk driving after police responded to a suspicious vehicle May 3 in the town of Little Falls.
Police were called shortly before 10 a.m. to a Hwy. II address, where a property owner reported a suspicious truck in the driveway with a man and a woman asleep inside. When police arrived, Joseph Jay Abbott was in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running. He was slumped over and didn’t appear to be conscious.
Police pounded on the front door, but neither Abbott nor a woman in the front passenger seat responded. The report says police suspected that both had overdosed on heroin and summoned emergency medical personnel to the scene.
As police were attempting to revive the woman, Abbott woke up and spoke with heavily slurred speech. He complied with an order to step outside the vehicle. He denied any drug use. He was handcuffed and ordered to sit on the tailgate of a nearby truck.
The woman revived a short time later and both were transferred by ambulance to Mayo Hospital in Sparta.
Abbott refused a blood test. A search of Abbott reportedly found a shoelace in his pocket that could be used as a tourniquet for injecting drugs, rolling papers, a magnetic container with possible drug residue and two clear green bottles with no labels containing unmarked pills.
Abbott was also referred for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
In other Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news:
Troy Dennis Fowler, 33, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after an April 29 incident in the town of LaGrange. He is accused of grabbing a woman and slamming her head into a wall during an altercation at a Hwy. ET residence.
Benjamin M. Harr, 39, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for failure to install an ignition interlock device. He was pulled over April 29 on Interstate 90 after police ran a license plate check and determined that the vehicle didn’t match the registration.
Mark W. Hauser, 56, and Katie Patricia Faulkner, 33, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney after police were called to an April 26 disturbance in the town of Byron. Police were allowed inside the residence and observed multiple items of drug paraphernalia and one gram of marijuana.
Hauser was referred for possession of marijuana. Hauser and Faulkner were both referred for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shana Joy Endle, 27, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after police pulled her over April 28 for running a stop sign and crossing the centerline shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the town of Byron.
Police conducted the traffic stop on Grosbeak Avenue and made contact with Endle through the driver’s side window. Endle blamed her erratic driving on being lost and glancing at her GPS.
Police determined that Endle was operating with a revoked license and was in violation of a bond condition that established a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. She declined consent to search the vehicle. A K9 unit was summoned to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle, and after a positive response, police conducted a search.
The report says police found four syringes, brass knuckles and an 18-inch machete.
Endle ws referred for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and failure to instal an ignition interlock device.
Waukon Wilbur Blackdeer, 25, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and bail jumping. He is accused of striking a man and causing him to bleed during a May 4 disturbance at a town of Little Falls residence.
Quintin Deon Brown, 37, Rochester, Minnesota, was referred to the district attorney for receiving stolen property.
Brown was pulled over April 29 on Interstate 90, and police discovered cash (including counterfeit $100 bills), credit cards, an electronic benefits card, prescription drugs and two laptop computers. The items were traced to burglaries in Olmsted County, Minnesota.
Harold W. Treharne, 75, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibited him from consuming alcohol.
