CHIPPEWA FALLS—Shirley L. Geske, 84, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 25, 2022, under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

The memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 West Central Street, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Rev. Eddie Crise will be officiating. The interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie.