Showing what he can do

“I think I’m always ready to play, but I think just knowing you’re going to have more opportunities, you don’t have to be as aggressive,” Benkert explained. “I’m not like the bottom-barrel guy just trying to make plays so they see me. It’s more (an approach) of, ‘Take care of the football, march the offense, operate and make sure guys are in the right spots, doing the right things.’ It’s a little bit of a different approach, but still trying to take care of the football.”

With Benkert getting the snaps Love otherwise would have gotten during the first practice with the Jets, LaFleur liked the way Benkert hung in the pocket, made subtle movements to keep plays alive and progressed through his reads. LaFleur called it a “great day of practice” but made it clear Benkert “is going to have to continue to do that to be able to play in this league.”

“Kurt, we’ve got a lot of confidence in him,” LaFleur added. “He’s been in this league for a while now, and I think he’s got a good grasp of what we’re asking him to do.”

Benkert knows what’s at stake. He knew the priority for the coaches was to max out Love’s snaps in practice and in games — “I got more reps during the game than I’d had probably all together since I’ve been here,” he acknowledged — so he couldn’t have seen Saturday’s opportunity coming.