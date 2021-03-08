Simmons arrives at camp

“Once I get into a game situation, that kind of jump-starts things a little more. The focus automatically increases. Whenever that happens, whenever I feel comfortable and the manager feels like he wants to put me in there, I’ll be ready to go and I’ll try to get locked in as soon as possible for everybody,” Simmons said.

Over five years with the Los Angeles Angels, Simmons batted .281, so he’s no automatic out. The primary motivation for picking him up, allowing the more offense-oriented Jorge Polanco to move to second base, was clearly for the upgrade on defense from the four-time Gold Glove award winner.

“He’s an elite shortstop in our game, and I’m definitely excited to play alongside of him. I think that we’ll be able to make some nice plays throughout the year,” third baseman Josh Donaldson said.

Severe ankle sprains in each of the last three seasons limited Simmons’ impact, costing him more than 100 possible games over that span, but he said Sunday he feels fresh. That goes for his mental health, too. Last month, soon after he signed with the Twins, Simmons told the Orange County Register that the reason he opted out of the final week of the Angels’ schedule was because of severe depression and suicidal thoughts triggered in part by the off-the-field isolation of playing through the pandemic in 2020.

“It was a little difficult, but I think my wife helped me put it out there so I could be at ease and let it out in a sense. It helped me. I think people understand a little better now,” Simmons said. “I hope everything that was put out there was good and people understand what me and maybe some other people have to go through. I’m happy with how everything worked out.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0