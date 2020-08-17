Six more restaurants join Outdoor Cafe Program in La Crosse

Another five four-top tables will be available in its street cafe, giving the restaurant an outdoor capacity of 40 patrons.

Dublin Square

The Irish pub was approved for both a sidewalk and street cafe, expanding on its existing outdoor seating.

It will set-up shop in two parking spaces in front of its building on Main Street, and five tables outside of its existing outdoor dining space, two of those tables at the corner of Main and Third Streets.

Piggy's

The restaurant was granted approval for a street cafe on King Street alongside its building. It will feature nine tables, all spaced six feet apart according to the restaurants application.

Jules Coffee

This downtown coffee shop was approved for a new street cafe space along Pearl Street, adding on to its existing sidewalk seating. It will allow for four additional tables fit into one parking space.

Turtle Stack Brewery

Turtle Stack Brewery was approved for both a street and sidewalk cafe.