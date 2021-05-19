A gorgeous young lady looking for a breed experienced owner that can provide strong leadership and help bring out the... View on PetFinder
A gorgeous young lady looking for a breed experienced owner that can provide strong leadership and help bring out the... View on PetFinder
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
The 75-year-old's death is a warning that immunocompromised people can still be at considerable risk, her sons said.
A La Crosse man pulled over Saturday morning in Monroe County was arrested for sixth-offense OWI.
Mexcal, a new Mexican restaurant, is expected to open in the next several days at 333 Main St. in downtown La Crosse, one of its owners, Alex …
A La Crosse man is facing four felony offenses after a 15-year-old claims he and his son attacked him and stole his phone on the evening of May 12.
Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, has met with and advised several groups of parents from different schools on petitioning their school's mask mandates.
The CDC Wednesday announced fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to mask or distance in most settings, guidance the DHS and La Crosse C…
Melissa Edgar received a phone call last week about which nearly all college students can only dream.
A 29-year-old Holmen man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $10,000 cash bond after allegedly blocking a woman from leaving her residence.
An Onalaska man was charged Wednesday with child neglect and misdemeanor battery after covering an infant’s mouth with a cloth and striking a teen.
