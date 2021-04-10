Smith keeps coming after Ledecky

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — If Katie Ledecky wasn’t setting world records and piling up Olympic medals, Leah Smith would be the top middle-to-long distance swimmer in the U.S. She’s been doggedly pursuing Ledecky’s relentlessly high standards for the last five years.

Smith has had her successes of her own, including Olympic medals, but as her coach Peter Richardson says, “Katie is the world’s best.”

And Smith is just fine competing in the same era.

“There’s no element of frustration for me that I’m not at a certain level. I base my goals off of what I think I’m capable of,” she said. “I enjoy racing her and I enjoy when she can elevate these races.”

Smith and Ledecky are competing at this week’s TYR Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo, one of the last major meets before the U.S. trials in June.

Smith won the 800-meter freestyle with a time of 8 minutes, 24.46 seconds that was nearly 3 seconds faster than runner-up Ashley Twichell. Ledecky didn’t race the event.

In Friday’s 200 free, Ledecky won in 1:54.40, the fastest time in the world this year and over 4 seconds quicker than three-time Olympian Allison Schmitt, who was second. Smith finished second in the consolation final at 1:58.76.