The Tomah High School softball team lost a pair of Mississippi Valley Conference road contests last week.
Holmen erupted with nine runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat the Timberwolves 11-1 Monday, and La Crosse Aquinas edged the Timberwolves 5-4 Tuesday.
The Timberwolves fell to 3-6 overall and 1-3 in the MVC.
Holmen took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and neither team scored until the top of the sixth, when Josie Mathison cracked a double that scored Sammi Shamhart and shrunk the margin to 2-1.
In the bottom of the inning, the Timberwolves suddenly couldn't keep the Vikings off the basepaths. The game ended with one out due to the 10-run rule.
Holmen pitcher Delaney Sacia pitched a complete game, striking out three and walking nobody.
Tomah and Aquinas traded one-run innings for most of the contest. The Timberwolves scored a run in the top of the seventh but couldn't push across the tying score.
Two of Tomah's runs came from solo home runs delivered by leadoff hitter Josie Mathison. She and Savannah Muprhy both had three hits.
Ella Plueger pitched a complete game for Tomah. She struck out three and walked three. She gave up 12 hits, all singles.
The Timberwolves get a rematch with Aquinas Tuesday, April 23 starting at 4:30 p.m. at Allan Gerke and Sons Field. They travel to La Crosse Central for another MVC contest Thursday.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
HOLMEN 11 TOMAH 1
Tomah;000;001−1;3;1
Holmen;200;009−11;11;0
Pitchers: T - Plueger, Van Treese (6). H - Sacia. W - Sacia. L - Plueger.
Hitters: T - Mathison (2-for-3), Shamhart (1-for-2). H - Winker (2-for-2, 2 home runs, 2 walks, 4 RBI).
LA CROSSE AQUINAS 5 TOMAH 4
Tomah;110;100;1−4;9;1
Aquinas;111;011;x−5;12;1
Pitchers: T - Plueger. A - Balduzzi. W - Balduzzi. L - Plueger.
Hitters: T - Mathsion (3-for-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI), Murphy (3-for-3), Perry (2-for-4). A - Malin (3-for-4), Curti (2-for-3, 2 RBI).
