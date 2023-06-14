On Tuesday, June 20, two events will highlight the economic opportunity of a rural clean energy economy.

At 11 a.m. Vernon Economic Development Association (VEDA) and community members will gather at 1201 N. Main St. in Viroqua to celebrate the power of their 2023 solar installation. From 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., Ethos Green Power Cooperative (EGPC) will hold an open house at their new facility at 203 Power Drive, adjacent to VEDA’s Food Enterprise Center, to celebrate 10 years building solar power in southwest Wisconsin.

Vernon Economic Development Association has been working for more than three years to bring solar energy to the Food Enterprise Center’s main operations. The Food Enterprise Center is a multi-tenant facility owned and managed by VEDA. The center houses 28 businesses that support more than 345 jobs in this rural area, with 98 employees on site.

Ethos Green Power Cooperative designed and installed a 100KW solar array of 180 panels and as a ground-mounted system on the south lawn of the building located at 1201 N. Main St. in Viroqua. Xcel Energy completed their inspections and the system went live in March of this year.

Since 2013, EGPC has installed 10,000 solar panels for more than 4000kW of solar power. As customer-owned solar power becomes more commonplace, a new rural energy economy will bring good work for younger generations. EGPC is worker owned and operated, employing 20 people in our local community.

According to Susan Noble, executive director of VEDA, “The electricity generated supports our common areas that serve tenant small businesses and refrigeration coolers produce and dairy product storage for VEDA’s Community Hunger Solutions program, which brings nutritious food to community members who lack access. This solar project is a critical part of our sustainability plan and is a long-term solution that fosters a stronger, more stable community.”

Mike Breckel, president of VEDA’s Board of Directors, said, “It is clearly a powerful investment which will save $300,000 in electricity costs over 25 years that can be put towards other operations and helping more businesses grow.” The total cost of the project was $180,000, entirely supported by community contributions. Breckel remarked, “We appreciate the generous financial donations from community members including Bill Putze, Kevin Schlicht, Charlie Knower, Bill Brooke, Robert Danielson, Becky Comeau and Robert Karp.”

Grants were also received from Focus on Energy, Solar for Good, Solar Moonshot, the BQuest Foundation, Associated Bank, GoMacro, and Vernon Communications and EGPC Community Power Program. “VEDA would not have accomplished this project without their significant contributions,” said Noble. “We are grateful for their partnership and support.”