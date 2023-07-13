A 52-year-old Soldiers Grove man accused of causing a multi-car pileup in La Crosse June 28 faces criminal charges that could keep him in prison the rest of his life.

Jonathan Full was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety; single felony counts of fleeing an officer/causing great bodily harm, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, injury by use of a controlled substance, drunken driving causing injury, operating with a controlled substance/causing injury and first-degree reckless injury; and misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run, third-offense drunken driving and third-offense driving with a restricted substance.

If convicted on all 14 counts, Full could be sentenced to more than 100 years in prison. He was also issued seven traffic citations.

According to the criminal complaint, police observed a vehicle operated by Full pass in the turn lane and continue southbound on 3rd Street while disregarding a red light. A police officer who attempted to make a traffic stop reported on a police radio, "I got a car blowing stop lights and taking off at a high rate of speed and could not get a plate."

The officer pursued Full for less than one-quarter mile before the officer pulled off for safety reasons. The complaint says Full almost struck two vehicles at the intersection of 3rd and Cass streets and almost hit a pedestrian at 3rd Street and Cameron Avenue while traveling 70 mph on South Avenue.

Full's vehicle crashed a short time later in a construction zone south of downtown at South Avenue and Green Bay Street. He reportedly caused a head-on collision with a woman who was transporting her 6-week-old infant. The infant suffered two broken legs and was transported to Mayo Hospital in Rochester. The mother sustained a cut to her knee and a possible broken nose.

Two other vehicles sustained damage during the pileup.

Full was transported to a local hospital with visible head injuries. He told police he believed a marijuana pipe he was using had been laced with methamphetamine. He reportedly said, "I was flipping out on drugs I wouldn't take."

Judge Gloria Doyle ordered $100,000 cash bail for Full and scheduled a calendar call for Aug. 2.