Sole Burner of Chaseburg event kicks off with blood drive

The 17th annual American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg event will be held at Chaseburg Village Park, 401 Depot St., Saturday, Sept. 24.

The day opens with a Red Cross blood drive at Chaseburg Village Hall, 400 Depot St., from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.

The “Best Ever Chicken” drive-through chicken-que runs from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Registration for the Sole Burner also starts at 11 a.m.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be a wine cork drawing, bake sale and soup kitchen. In addition, Virgil Ostreng will perform; he will also perform from 3 to 4 p.m.

At 1 p.m. the silent auction and bucket drawings open (they close at 4 p.m.), and from 1 to 3 p.m. Driftless River Band takes the stage.

From 1 to 4 p.m. there will be a welcome table, survivor registration, luminary sales and the opportunity to turn in donations at the registration table.

From 2 to 5 p.m. there will be vendor sales and a health fair, kids games, Bloody Marys and apparel sales.

The opening ceremony begins at 4 p.m., and includes the national anthem by the Middle Coon Valley Choir, the presentation of colors, survivor recognition, introduction of 2022 Honorary Chairs Monty Foster and Kathy Turben-Foster, and survivors leading the first lap.

The live auction begins after the first lap, followed by the tickets drawings and the lighting of luminaries at 5 p.m. The luminary ceremony is at 6 p.m., with the closing ceremony set for 6:30 p.m.

Check out the website for event details at acsmove.org/chaseburg and view the online auction at https://ChaseburgSB22.givesmart.com. The virtual auction closes at noon, Sunday, Sept. 25.

Contact Eric Ostrem at 608-452-3135 or Linda DeGarmo at 608-452-3367 or grannydegarmo@yahoo.com for more information. To join a team or donate go to acsmove.org/chaseburg.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

