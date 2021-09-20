Sole Burner of Chaseburg schedule of events

The Sole Burner of Chaseburg event that will be held in the Chaseburg Village Park, Saturday, Sept. 25, includes a variety of activities.
The day begins with an American Red Cross blood drive at the Chaseburg Village Hall, 400 Depot St., from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
As a thank-you for donating, all presenting donors will receive a free Red Cross football T-shirt while supplies last. For an appointment, visit redcrosblood.org, use sponsor code: sburner, or call 608-609-0385.
According to the Red Cross, cancer patients use nearly one-fourth of the blood supply but only 3% of Americans donate blood in a given year. “We thought it would be great to give blood that day, too,” said Linda DeGarmo, co-chair of the Sole Burner event.
The rest of the schedule is as follows:
- 11 a.m. Chicken Q- drive-through available until 1 p.m.;
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wine cork drawing, Virgil Ostreng performs and bake sale;
- 1 p.m. Soup kitchen and chicken-que moved to shelter;
- 1 p.m. Silent auction and bucket drawings open;
- 1 to 3 p.m. Driftless River Band;
- 1 to 4 p.m. Welcome table, survivor registration, luminary sales and turn in donations at registration table;
- 2 to 5 p.m. Vendor sales and health Fair, kid’s games, Bloody Marys, apparel sales;
- 3 to 4 p.m. Virgil Ostreng performs;
- 4 p.m. Opening Ceremony: National anthem by Middle Coon Valley Choir, present colors, survivor recognition, St. George Award ceremony, Vickie Dunnum 2021 honorary chair, survivors lead first lap;
- 4 p.m. Virtual & silent auction and bucket raffles close, after the first lap live auction;
- 5 p.m. Ticket drawings;
- 5 p.m. Luminaries lit;
- 6 p.m. Luminary ceremony;
- 6:30 p.m. Closing ceremony.
Check out the website for event details at acsmove.org/chaseburg and view the online auction at chaseburgsb2021.givesmart.com. The online auction bidding is now underway, and will remain open until 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25.
