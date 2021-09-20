 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sole Burner of Chaseburg schedule of events
0 Comments

Sole Burner of Chaseburg schedule of events

  • 0

The Sole Burner of Chaseburg event that will be held in the Chaseburg Village Park, Saturday, Sept. 25, includes a variety of activities.

The day begins with an American Red Cross blood drive at the Chaseburg Village Hall, 400 Depot St., from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

As a thank-you for donating, all presenting donors will receive a free Red Cross football T-shirt while supplies last. For an appointment, visit redcrosblood.org, use sponsor code: sburner, or call 608-609-0385.

According to the Red Cross, cancer patients use nearly one-fourth of the blood supply but only 3% of Americans donate blood in a given year. “We thought it would be great to give blood that day, too,” said Linda DeGarmo, co-chair of the Sole Burner event.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

  • 11 a.m. Chicken Q- drive-through available until 1 p.m.;
  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wine cork drawing, Virgil Ostreng performs and bake sale;
  • 1 p.m. Soup kitchen and chicken-que moved to shelter;
  • 1 p.m. Silent auction and bucket drawings open;
  • 1 to 3 p.m. Driftless River Band;
  • 1 to 4 p.m. Welcome table, survivor registration, luminary sales and turn in donations at registration table;
  • 2 to 5 p.m. Vendor sales and health Fair, kid’s games, Bloody Marys, apparel sales;
  • 3 to 4 p.m. Virgil Ostreng performs;
  • 4 p.m. Opening Ceremony: National anthem by Middle Coon Valley Choir, present colors, survivor recognition, St. George Award ceremony, Vickie Dunnum 2021 honorary chair, survivors lead first lap;
  • 4 p.m. Virtual & silent auction and bucket raffles close, after the first lap live auction;
  • 5 p.m. Ticket drawings;
  • 5 p.m. Luminaries lit;
  • 6 p.m. Luminary ceremony;
  • 6:30 p.m. Closing ceremony.

Check out the website for event details at acsmove.org/chaseburg and view the online auction at chaseburgsb2021.givesmart.com. The online auction bidding is now underway, and will remain open until 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News