Sole Burner of Chaseburg schedule of events

The Sole Burner of Chaseburg event that will be held in the Chaseburg Village Park, Saturday, Sept. 25, includes a variety of activities.

The day begins with an American Red Cross blood drive at the Chaseburg Village Hall, 400 Depot St., from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

As a thank-you for donating, all presenting donors will receive a free Red Cross football T-shirt while supplies last. For an appointment, visit redcrosblood.org, use sponsor code: sburner, or call 608-609-0385.

According to the Red Cross, cancer patients use nearly one-fourth of the blood supply but only 3% of Americans donate blood in a given year. “We thought it would be great to give blood that day, too,” said Linda DeGarmo, co-chair of the Sole Burner event.

The rest of the schedule is as follows: