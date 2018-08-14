MINNEAPOLIS — Somali-American legislator Ilhan Omar neared another first Tuesday by winning a Democratic congressional primary in a Minneapolis-area district so reliably liberal that her victory is likely her ticket to Congress.
Omar, who drew national attention just two years ago by becoming the first Somali-American elected to a state legislature , led a field that included former state House Speaker Margaret Anderson Kelliher.
“Tonight we are celebrating because we engaged and empowered our community and we won!” Omar said in a statement. “Our campaign staff, our volunteers, and the people of the Fifth Congressional District are the inspiration we need to get up every day and fight for a democracy that guarantees a more just and equitable society.”
Rep. Keith Ellison left the seat to run for state attorney general, winning his primary Tuesday night for that job. The race was one of three in Minnesota sparked by decisions incumbent Minnesota Democrats to leave Congress.
Elsewhere, five Democrats in northeastern Minnesota’s 8th District sought to succeed Rep. Rick Nolan, who had planned to retire before he wound up joining Attorney General Lori Swanson’s ticket for governor. Former state Rep. Joe Radinovich and state Rep. Jason Metsa were top contenders in a field that included former KBJR-TV anchor Michelle Lee, North Branch Mayor Kirsten Kennedy and liberal activist Soren Sorenson.
The 8th District is widely rated a toss-up in November. For Republicans in an election year trending against them, it’s one of their best chances anywhere to flip a Democratic seat as they struggle to retain their House majority.
On the Republican side, St. Louis County Commissioner and retired Duluth police officer Pete Stauber was expected to easily defeat former Duluth School Board member Harry Robb Welty.
Like the 8th, southern Minnesota’s 1st District was rated a toss-up once Democratic Rep. Tim Walz opted to run for governor.
But Jim Hagedorn, who nearly beat Walz in 2016, was making his fourth run for the seat, and he was easily outdistancing state Sen. Carla Nelson in the Republican primary. With about two-thirds of precincts reporting, Hagedorn led Nelson 18,884 votes to 10,344.
The district leans Republican, and Trump carried it by 15 points. For Democrats, Dan Feehan offered hope in part for sharing some of Walz’s pedigree; Feehan is an Iraq War veteran, a former high-ranking Pentagon official and a former teacher.
If Omar wins in November, she stands to be the first Somali-American elected to Congress.
