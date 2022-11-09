Something for Seniors to collect items for local seniors in need

November is long-term care awareness month, and United Country Oakwood Realty, LLC in Viroqua is hosting Something for Seniors – a collection drive of much-needed hygiene items, games, and activity supplies for local seniors in need. It’s like Toys for Tots® but for senior citizens.

Something for Seniors will run through Nov. 30. The donations will benefit residents of Bethel Home & Services, Creamery Creek Senior Living, Norseland Nursing Home, and Soldiers Grove Health Services.

To prevent the spread of infection and disease, please donate new, unused items only and drop them off at one of the collection sites listed below. Online purchases may be made in the Something for Seniors Amazon Gift Registry.

What they needThe following items are needed: lip balm, fragrance-free lotions and soaps, full size and travel size shampoos and conditioners, men’s and women’s electric razors, men’s and women’s deodorants, effervescent denture cleaners, non-slip, anti-skid socks and diabetic socks, lace-up shoes (sizes 8 and up), men’s and women’s large adult pull-up style diapers (no tabs), flushable personal wipes, blankets, wash cloths and towels, flashlights and batteries, jigsaw puzzles (fewer than 300 pieces each), craft supplies, acrylic paints and paint brushes, large print books, crossword puzzles and word search books, magnifying glasses, coloring books and crayons and/or colored pencils, paper stationary and postage stamps, board games and flat screen televisions.

Collection sitesItems can be dropped off at any of the following locations:

Quillin’s, 1230 N. Main St., Viroqua;

Nelson Agri-Center, 217 N. Center Ave., Viroqua;

Dollar Tree, 314 N. Main St., Viroqua;

Viroqua Food Co-op, 609 N. Main St., Viroqua;

Hansen’s IGA, 419 N. Main St., Westby;

Soldiers Grove Health Services, 101 Sunshine Blvd., Soldiers Grove;

The Marketplace (Cenex), 180 Misty Valley Ave., Gays Mills.

Volunteers neededCan’t donate? You can still help by donating time. You can help seniors with:

Completing arts and crafts.

Reading aloud to a senior.

Writing a dictated letter with a senior.

Walking with a senior or other exercising.

Playing table or card games with a senior.

Participating with seniors in religious programs.

Gardening with a senior.

General visitation and so much more.

More information about the collection drive and volunteering can be found at SomethingForSeniors.ORG.