Sophia Tubbin named to Marquette University's fall 2019 dean's list
Sophia Tubbin named to Marquette University's fall 2019 dean's list

Sophia Tubbin of Viroqua has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Tubbin is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Elementary/Middle Education.

