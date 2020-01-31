South Avenue project in La Crosse to begin spring 2022, includes 3 roundabouts

The highly awaited project on South Avenue is anticipated to begin in spring 2022 it was announced Thursday night, along with new specifics on how the road will look when finished.
The project includes redoing the roughly milelong stretch of Hwy. 14 between Green Bay Street and Ward Avenue, in hopes to improve the safety of the high-traffic area, a route many use to get to cowntown La Crosse and Gundersen Health System.
At a public involvement meeting Thursday night at Central High School, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Oneida Engineering Solutions presented new details about the project.
Three, two-lane roundabouts are included in the plans, at West, Ward and 16th streets. A representative for Oneida said these were included because of the high-incident intersections that were deemed unsafe, especially when making a left-turn.
Members of the public spoke about their concerns for new two-lane roundabouts, many of them worried about navigating them with large vehicles or not knowing how to properly use them.
Information and education on using the roundabouts will be given to the public beforehand, according to DOT officials, who said they did a similar process when the Cass Street roundabout was built in 2017.
"It's kind of interesting how roundabouts keep you moving," one representative from the DOT said, noting a similar project done in Prairie du Chien that he said is getting positive feedback from the public.
The project will not include designated bike lanes and will be two 10½-foot lanes going either direction.
One hundred and four parcels of land will be purchased for the project. Many of the buys are only partial segments of properties used to expand sidewalks, boulevards and make space for the roundabouts.
One business, Book Revolution, has filed an appeal with the DOT, saying the project will limit access to his shop by removing its driveway access during construction.
Purchasing land for the project is hoped to be completed by August 2021, and construction is eyed to finish in November 2022. This was the fourth public involvement meeting about the project, and they plan to hold an additional one just before construction begins.