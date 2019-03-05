A Sparta man is facing felony charges after he was accused of putting a West Salem man in the hospital earlier this week.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Joshua Orrico, 34, got into a bar fight with another man outside the Rite Spot bar in Sparta. Witnesses told investigators that Orrico hit the other man, knocking him unconscious, and continued hitting him while he was on the ground, until he was pulled off the victim by a bystander.
Orrico fled the scene and was found by a Sparta police officer, who took him into custody.
Orrico was charged Monday in Monroe County Circuit Court with second degree recklessly endangering safety, aggravated battery intending bodily harm and disorderly conduct. He was released on a $5,000 signature bond.
The victim remains hospitalized.
