The Sparta Police Department is one of 30 finalists for the Department of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.
The award is given by the Department of Defense to employers for their support of National Guard and Reserve members. The annual award has been given to 265 employers nationwide since 1996.
Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve received 2,415 nominations nationwide for the award.
Direct Supply Company of Milwaukee was the only other Wisconsin employer named as a finalist. Both employers will be honored on Saturday, March 30 at the Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake with the ESGR Wisconsin State Committee’s Above and Beyond Award.
The 15 employers selected to receive the 2019 Employer Support Freedom Award will be announced by mid-June.
ESGR is a Department of Defense program that promotes supportive work environments for Guard and Reserve members. It also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between service members and their employers.
