On April 30 the Tomah High School baseball team lit up Sparta pitcher Hunter Steinhoff for eight runs in a one-inning relief stint.
The Timberwolves could barely recognize the Steinhoff they faced Monday.
Steinhoff twirled a three-hit shutout as the Spartans defeated Tomah 4-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference matchup at Dennis Senz Field. The decision came just six days after Tomah blanked the Spartans 11-0 in Sparta.
Tomah's record fell to 6-6 overall and with the loss. The Timberwolves are 3-3 in the MVC.
Sparta improved to 6-3 in the MVC and 10-4 overall.
Steinhoff struck out two, walked nobody and was backed by a defense that committed just one error. Tomah's lone highlight on offense was a double by Connor Prielipp.
Sparta scored single runs in the first, third, fourth and seventh innings and was assisted by a Tomah defense that committed four errors. Only two of Sparta's runs were earned.
The Timberwolves got a competitive effort from starting pitcher Evan Long, who gave up two earned runs in five innings of work. He struck out five and walked one.
Tomah reliever Braeden Pierce was nicked for an unearned run over the final two innings. He struck out one, walked one and gave up a hit.
The Timberwolves hit the road for a nonconference game at Black River Falls Friday and two nonconference games at the DeForest Triangular Saturday. Tomah plays Madison La Follette at noon followed by DeForest at 3 p.m.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
SPARTA 4 TOMAH 0
Sparta;101;100;1−4;10;1
Tomah;000;000;0−0;3;4
Pitchers: S - Steinhoff. T - Long, B. Pierce (6). W - Steinhoff. L - Pierce.
Hitters: S - Richards (2-for-4, double), Sullivan (3-for-4), A. Stuessel (double). T - Prielipp (double).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.