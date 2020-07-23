Sparta seeking entrants for sticker contest

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking designs for a new city of Sparta patch and sticker. They will be printed and sold or given away during Chamber business hours. The winner will receive a free patch.
Patch design must:
- Incorporate bicycling into the theme
- Include "Ben Biken’"
- Must say "Sparta, WI"
The design should incorporate the colors of Sparta High School, but judges will be open to creativity.
By submitting a design, entrants give the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce the right to own the design to use it for promotional and marketing materials.
Designs must be submitted to the Chamber Office by no later than noon, Friday, July 31. Submissions can be emailed, mailed, or hand delivered to info@bikesparta.com or 111 Milwaukee St., Sparta, WI 54656.
