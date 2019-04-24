Until two years ago, Wisconsin Special Olympics athletes had to choose between powerlifting and track and field.
Now, powerlifters enjoy their own showcase.
Seventy-five athletes from 14 different teams will head to Tomah High School Saturday, April 27 for the Wisconsin Special Olympics State Powerlifting Tournament. The meet starts with the opening ceremonies at 9 a.m., and the awards will be handed out around 2 p.m.
Powerlifting used to be part of the state track and field meet at Stevens Point in early June, which forced athletes to pick one sport or the other.
“We used to host an April meet as a warmup, but we decided to have powerlifting as its own separate event,” said Tomah head coach Joe Protz. “We put on such a nice invitational, they asked us to hold the state meet here.”
Tomah lifters will be joined by athletes from La Crosse, Verona, Janesville, Western Racine County, Dodge County, Fox Cities, Oshkosh, Stevens Point, Manitowoc, Sheboygan, Wausau, Oregon and Kenosha.
The Tomah roster includes:
- Boys – Darren Aller, Ryan Barta, Ronald Dixon, Justin Larson and James Sherman.
- Girls – Katie Brouder, Heather Delaney, Gina Kennedy, Katie Nevin, Brittney Slaughter, Melinda Hysel, Cassie Skogen and Allyssa Hanson.
Protz is joined on the coaching staff by Pete Reichart, Eric Eswein, Ana Theising, Dawn Parker and Kris Cleveland.
Two platforms will be set up, and athletes will compete in squat, deadlift and bench press.
Twenty to 25 volunteers are expected to help run the tournament.
“We really enjoy hosting it and bringing in athletes from different parts of the state,” Protz said.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
