Spend youir holidays with the La Crosse Community Theatre

Who's Holiday and Sound of Music von Trapps

TOP: Stacy Bruemmer stars in "Who’s Holiday!" Photo by Seth Kieser

BOTTOM: Hannah Fernandes and the von Trapp Children in "The Sound of Music." Photo by Theresa Smerud 

La Crosse Community Theatre Executive Artistic Director, Jase Sullivan, guarantees that there is “something in store for everyone in our 2021-22 season,” and this holiday season is no exception.

“Those who find themselves on the nice list will undoubtedly enjoy our warm and inviting production of "The Sound of Music" while those who repeatedly find themselves on the naughty list will want to grab a couple of drinks and kick back to enjoy the brash brand of humor in "Who’s Holiday!”

If they’ve a mind to, patrons even have the opportunity to make a day at the theatre; they can take in a 4 p.m. Saturday matinee of "Who’s Holiday!" and then a 7:30 p.m. evening performance of "The Sound of Music," guaranteeing varied, quality entertainment.

In the Veterans Studio Theatre is Matthew Lombardo’s irreverent one-woman comedy with a twist of rhyme, "Who’s Holiday!," which opened on Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 18.

Adult audiences are in for an evening of hilarity and holiday hijinx with Cindy Lou Who of Dr. Seuss fame. The evening riffs on the rhyming and aesthetic styles of Dr. Seuss, immediately transporting audiences into the grown-up world of Cindy Lou Who, played by Stacy Bruemmer, as she recounts the events of the fateful night the Grinch stole Christmas and all that followed.

Across the hall over in the Lyche Theatre, the seminal family classic, "The Sound of Music" opened Dec. 3 and runs through Dec. 19. Patrons of all ages will be able to share in the heartwarming tale of the von Trapp family and their courageous resilience in the face of adversity.

This timeless musical features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. The production stars LCT veteran Hannah Fernandes as Maria von Trapp and LCT newcomer Aaron Gentes as Captain Georg von Trapp.

To find out more about ticket availability and the other great performances lined up for the season, visit www.lacrossetheatre.org or call the box office at (608) 784-9292.

WHO’S HOLIDAY

WHO: La Crosse Community Theatre

WHAT: Who’s Holiday!

WHERE: The Weber Center for the Performing Arts | 428 Front St. South

WHEN: November 26-19; Thursdays, Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM

RUN TIME: Approximately 90 Minutes, no intermission

PRICES: $30; $50 VIP Experiences available; Student and Military discounts available; $20 rush seating subject to availability per performance

PRODUCTION TEAM

  • Director: Marsha Rubinelli
  • Scenic Designer: Nate Mohlman
  • Lighting Designer: Roxann Adamsen
  • Costume Designer: Bryce Turgeon
  • Props Master: Dawn Havican
  • Sound Designer: Sirinivasa Rao Chandana
  • Assistant Costume Designer: Madison Young

CAST

  • Cindy Lou Who: Stacy Bruemmer

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

WHO: La Crosse Community Theatre

WHAT: The Sound of Music

WHERE: The Weber Center for the Performing Arts | 428 Front St. South

WHEN: Dec. 3-19; Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

RUN TIME: Approximately 2 Hours 

PRICES: Between $32 and $37; Student and Military discounts available; $20 rush seating subject to availability per performance

PRODUCTION TEAM

  • Director: Mary Cate Wesling
  • Choreographer: Brianna Frost
  • Music Director/Conductor: Seth Kieser
  • Scenic and Lighting Designer: Erik Vose
  • Costume Designer: Theresa Smerud
  • Props Master: Bonnie Jo Bratina
  • Sound Designer: Ryan Van Berkum
  • Stage Manager: Kyle Delap
  • CAST
  • Maria von Trapp: Hannah Fernandes
  • Captain Georg von Trapp: Aaron Gentes
  • The Mother Abbess: Brittany Thummel
  • Baroness Elsa Schrader: Maria Higgins
  • Max Detweiller: Cole Jacobson
  • Frau Schmidt: Kristine Starkey-Gasch
  • Franz: Allan Johnson
  • Rolf Gruber: Jonni Colaluca
  • Liesl: Kylene McNeese
  • Friedrich: Edward Doerr
  • Louisa: Jordan Toso
  • Kurt: Leo Poellinger
  • Brigitta: Quinn Williams
  • Marta: Delaney Small
  • Gretl: Avi Rios
  • Kurt Standby: Shanyu Chandana
  • Brigitta Standby: Katherine Dahl
  • Sister Berthe: Katie Fries
  • Sister Margaretta: Rachel Ponder
  • Sister Sophia: Katelyn Klieve
  • Herr Zeller: MacKinley Bruemmer
  • Nuns/Party Guests/Soldiers: Susannah Carter, Gracie Kromke, Laurie Leese, Jordan Rooker,
  • Kalene Ruehlow, Kole Schilling, and Kathy Werre.

BOX OFFICE

HOURS: 3 to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday 

PHONE: 608-784-9292

