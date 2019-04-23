COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Eagles sweep Pointers
The UW-La Crosse softball team’s offense was clutch in the late innings Tuesday in an 8-0, 7-4 doubleheader sweep of UW-Stevens Point in WIAC action at North Campus Field.
Caitlyn Hughes kept the Pointers stymied in the first game, pitching six innings of five-hit ball with four strikeouts. She ran into one trouble spot in the seventh, when Stevens Point loaded the bases after a hit and two UW-L errors. But Hughes buckled down, got a strikeout, a fly out and a foul out to end the threat. It was her 12th win of the season, extending her career-high.
The Eagles (19-13, 7-3 WIAC) plated two runs in the fourth inning to give Hughes some cushion, and widened the gap on Mia Schmidtke’s home run in the fifth. La Crosse tallied seven hits, including a two-run homer from Katie Block, in the sixth inning before the game was called on the run rule. Freshman and Holmen High School graduate Kendra Leis doubled twice for the Eagles.
Two runs apiece in the fifth and sixth innings helped UW-L hold off the Pointers in Game 2.
Emily Knight hit a two-run double in the fifth, while Sabrina Scardamaglia had an RBI hit and Kathryn VanderSchaaf brought in a run on a groundout in the sixth. Schmidtke hit her second homer of the day in the first. Knight finished with three RBI, while Sydne Shattuck and Leis each had three hits.
Shattuck tallied the win after pitching in relief of starter Maddie Muelken. Muelken went four inning and game up two runs, and Shattuck gave up two, one earned, in three innings.
NFL
Chiefs acquire Clark
SEATTLE — Unable to reach agreement on a long-term contract with the Seahawks, defensive end Frank Clark is on his way out of Seattle. The team’s best pass rusher in 2018, Clark was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday morning for a package that included the Chiefs’ 2019 first-round pick, a 2020 second-rounder and a swap of 2019 third-rounders, a league source confirmed to The Seattle Times.
The deal means Seattle has pick Nos. 21, 29, 92, 124 and 159 in this weekend’s draft as well as 12 picks in 2020 — its own seven, the second-rounder from the Chiefs (the lower of Kansas City’s two picks in that round), and what are expected to be four compensatory picks for losing free agents this year.
The Chiefs not only made the trade but then gave Clark the kind of contract Seattle didn’t want to — a five-year deal worth $105.5 million, just a bit more than Lawrence received, with $63.5 million guaranteed, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
That makes Clark the third-highest paid defensive player in the NFL behind only the Bears’ Khalil Mack and the Rams’ Aaron Donald.
Clark was Seattle’s first pick in the 2015 draft, taken in the second round at No. 63 overall out of Michigan.
He had his best season in 2018 with 13 sacks and had 35 in four seasons with Seattle, 32 in the last three years.
KRAFT VIDEO NOT TO BE RELEASED: A video that police say shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft paying a massage parlor worker for sex should not be publicly released for now because it would ruin his chance for a fair trial, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Circuit Judge Leonard Hanser accepted arguments by Kraft’s attorneys that releasing the video would likely make it impossible to seat a jury for his trial on misdemeanor prostitution charges. He said the video shouldn’t be handed to the news media as a public record until a jury is seated, a plea agreement is reached or the state drops the case. Kraft has pleaded not guilty but has issued an apology for his conduct.
Kraft was one of 25 men charged with solicitation after police secretly installed cameras at the Orchids of Asia massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida, in what authorities initially said was an investigation into human trafficking. Prosecutors have since said they found no evidence of trafficking at the spa.
NBA
Walton accused of assault
LOS ANGELES — New Sacramento Kings coach Luke Walton has been accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit by a former sports reporter.
Kelli Tennant filed the suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, contending Walton assaulted her in a hotel room in Santa Monica while he was an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors.
Walton’s attorney, Mark Baute, called the allegations “baseless.”
According to the suit, Tennant had considered Walton to be a friend and mentor, and she was friendly with his wife. Walton also wrote the foreword to her book. She says she went to give him a copy while he stayed at the Casa Del Mar Hotel during a Warriors road trip to Los Angeles.
Tennant said Walton met her in the lobby and invited her back to his room. After discussing the book, Tennant said Walton suddenly pinned her to the bed and forcibly kissed and groped her. She said Walton used his full body weight to keep her on the bed and laughed when she yelled “stop!”
Tennant said Walton relented and she started to leave the room when he grabbed her again and kissed her ears and neck. She said he finally stopped, laughed and said “good to see you” before she left the room.
MLB
Payrolls dropped in 2019
NEW YORK (AP) — Big deals for Bryce Harper, Mike Trout and others that included large signing bonuses masked an otherwise flat market for the second straight offseason that caused Major League Baseball’s opening-day payrolls to drop by $43 million for 2019.
Payrolls, however, rose by $131 million when using the averages of multiyear contracts. Following a winter in which many journeymen took cuts, a string of stars signed huge long-term deals during March and April.
Since the end of last season, teams agreed to a record $4.195 billion in guarantees beyond 2019, breaking the previous mark for out-year commitments of $3.414 billion set following the 2013 season, according to figures compiled by the commissioner’s office and obtained by The Associated Press.
Just three teams are on track to pay luxury tax. World Series champion Boston projects to owe $11.8 million, the Chicago Cubs $5.3 million and the New York Yankees just under $4 million. Figures will fluctuate during the season due to roster moves.
Payrolls totaled $4.072 billion on opening day, down 1.1 percent from $4.115 billion at the start of last season and $4.135 billion on opening day 2017, using the calculation of salaries plus prorated shares of signing bonuses.
Using the average annual values of contracts plus a little over $14 million per team in benefits this year — the measurement used for the luxury tax — payrolls went up 3 percent from $4.415 billion to $4.545 billion, but remained below the $4.549 billion at the start of 2017.
