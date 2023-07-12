Andrew Steinhofer won his first Western Wisconsin Open championship flight last season and returns to Drugan’s Castle Mound to defend that title this weekend.

But he isn’t the only golfer trying to add to a victory total in the event, which was formerly the Lawn Care Specialist Cup.

Eight competitors in the championship flight for this 36-hole tournament that is played Friday and Saturday have won titles before in one of the area’s top golf events of the summer.

Steinhofer, Max Hosking, Tyler Church, Eric Olson, Scott Erickson, Keegan Drugan, Joe DeRosa and Mike Drugan have all won here since 2005, and all are entered in the championship flight this weekend.

Steinhofer shot a 6-under-par 134 to beat Keegan Drugan by three shots and third-place Carson Brock by four. Those two challengers and the ones listed above are all aiming to win the tournament, which begins with tee times at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Hosking has left as champion twice since 2017, and Church — he plays Friday with Brock, Keegan Drugan and Steinhofer — won the title in 2019.

Steinhofer’s group is the last to tee off on Friday, and they are scheduled for a 1:51 p.m. start. Hosking, DeRosa, Peter Webb and Austin Erickson go off before that group at 1:42 p.m.

Kyle Larkin also returns to defend his championship in the second flight, and he tees off with Jeff Osgood, Brennan Drugan and Joe LaPlount at 1:24 p.m.

Greg Johnson, last year’s runner-up in first flight, goes off with Mitch Gault, Bill Stobb and Jim Jenkins at 2 p.m. as the last group in that flight.

Curt McIlquham was runner-up in the third flight a year ago, and he golfs with Jeremiah Shimshack, Bob Cagle and Rich Schultz at 12:39 p.m.