The last name Holzhausen has been synonymous with Wisconsin short track racing for decades, including over a half-century of history at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

Steve Holzhausen was a multi-time track, CWRA and Oktoberfest champion with experience in the original ASA and ARTGO touring series. His brothers Greg and Brian raced as well, competing and working with the likes of Mark Martin, Dick Trickle and Davey Allison. Before all that, their father raced as early as 1948.

Steve’s son Skylar Holzhausen had been carrying the legacy of his family and their iconic purple and white No. 78 car, racing full-time at La Crosse until starting to tour across the state and region on a regular basis.

Then, in 2022, the family legacy came to a stop. The Holzhausen family didn’t race last year, even selling off the car they had as money got tight. Decades of weekends at the track came to a halt — but not for long.

After one year away from racing, Skylar Holzhausen is bringing a new No. 78 car to La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway as a full-time competitor for the first time since 2007.

“I kinda got sick of sitting at home on Saturdays and decided to try and pursue something here,” Skylar Holzhausen said. “That’s how we ended up here.”

Holzhausen made his presence known on opening day last Saturday, posting the fastest NASCAR Late Model qualifying time of 19.383 seconds.

His first qualifying run in his new car came within a hundredth of a second of breaking the track record set last year by Dan Fredrickson and it didn’t come with any massive change from their previous equipment and methods.

“It’s similar stuff,” Holzhausen said. “It’s the same motor I ran back then and I’m still working with Toby Nuttleman and Chris and Craig Johnson, Johnny’s Hobbies. Those guys have run here a lot in previous years so it’s a lot like coming back home.”

Holzhausen would go on to finish runner-up to Adam Degenhardt in the Late Model Heat Dash. His feature race would end prematurely, retiring with a mechanical issue on lap 13 after charging toward the front and placing 22nd.

The 2012 winner of Oktoberfest’s Dick Trickle 99 will have quite a hole to climb out of in the standings. Here are some other notes and news items from the first weeks of racing at Mississippi Thunder Speedway and La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

Elko excellence

Jacob Goede is a favorite whenever he comes to La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, even if it’s not his home track.

Goede has nine straight season championships in the Late Models at Elko Speedway in Minnesota. In eight starts last season in La Crosse, Goede took home four feature wins.

With Elko having one night of racing between now and June 17, La Crosse is where the 2019 NASCAR Whelen All-American Series National Champion will shake off the rust.

“The biggest thing is probably just seat time,” Goede said. “You remember what you’re doing in the car and getting into the swing of things in the pits. You remember what a race night is like and this is always the first one to kind of knock the rust off.”

Goede was involved in a crash that took Cole Howland out of the opening race of the season, finishing 14th after being sent to the rear with five to go.

Sportsman driver Taylor Goldman will also be running at La Crosse on Elko’s off nights. Elko’s first female track champion finished fifth in the season opener last week.

Longhorn works for Lucas

It was only two days prior to Friday’s Karl Fenske Memorial at Mississippi Thunder Speedway that Lucas Schott got to practice in his new Longhorn chassis for the first time.

Schott challenged for the lead early before fading back to fifth place in his new ride’s first USRA Modified feature. More importantly, Schott said his team found some adjustments to improve the car.

“First time coming here with a new car, you really don’t know what it’s going to do,” Schott said. “It has a totally different feel than my other car. We got out in hot laps and everything worked and it felt good. Just minor adjustments all night long. With a little more seat time and more fine-tuning, we’ll get it dialed in.”

Tony takes charge

Westby’s Tony Bagstad managed one top-three finish in seven starts at La Crosse in 2022. It only took him one start — in a new car — to nab another to open 2023.

Bagstad started on the outside pole and led the first 17 laps until eventual winner Mike Carlson made the pass for the lead.

“Being this is the first time the car’s been on track, we’re pretty happy,” Bagstad said. “We got second in our heat and third in the feature. Car got loose towards the end of the race and just got beat by two better cars at the end.”

Ones to watch: USRA stock cars

The newest division at Mississippi Thunder Speedway brought a lot of hype amongst those at the track last Friday night.

Side-by-side racing? Check. Competitive field? Fifteen cars in the series’ first feature. Check. Entertaining? Kyle Flack won a race that saw three wide battles for the lead and a three-lap shootout.

The USRA Stock Cars will be in action when the dirt track in Fountain City returns on June 2 with the Dirt King Late Models’ Stars and Stripes 40. USRA Modifieds, B-Mods and Hobby Stocks will also be in action.

La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway hosts Buck Buck Night at 7 p.m. Saturday, featuring racing from the NASCAR Late Models, Sportsmen, Hornets, Street Stocks and Mini Vans.