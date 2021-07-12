LEADING OFF: Ohtani swings in HR Derby; will he start, too?

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

MILE HIGH MASHERS

The Shohei Ohtani Show at Coors Field starts with the All-Star Home Run Derby, with fans wondering how far the Angels’ two-way sensation and other sluggers can hit the ball in Denver’s thin air.

Ohtani leads the majors with 33 home runs, his most recent blast being a titanic, upper-deck drive in Seattle over the weekend. He is the top-seeded contestant in an eight-player field that also includes 2019 champ Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Matt Olson, Trey Mancini, Joey Gallo, Salvador Perez and local favorite Trevor Story of the Rockies.

Olson warmed up for the competition by launching two home runs for the A’s on Sunday. Mancini had a pinch-hit homer for Baltimore.

The last time the All-Star Game was at Coors, during the Mark McGwire vs. Sammy Sosa homer chase in the summer of 1998, Ken Griffey Jr. won the derby by topping Jim Thome in a matchup for future Hall of Famers. McGwire hit the longest ball of the exhibition, a drive marked at 510 feet, but didn’t make it out of the first round.

FOR STARTERS