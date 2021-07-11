LEADING OFF: Ohtani swings in HR Derby; will he start, too?
- Ashley Landis
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
As featured on
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Boston manager Alex Cora remembers marveling at Shohei Ohtani's raw pitching talent when the Red Sox visited Anaheim in 2018. He also recalls the Red Sox chased the Angels rookie after just two innings.
A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday:
Most Popular
-
Update: Diocese removes Father Altman as pastor of La Crosse church
-
Police: North Dakota woman hit 137 mph on Interstate 90 in La Crosse County
-
State Patrol investigating after 8 flat tires due to screws on I-90 near Wisconsin Dells
-
Subway is making the biggest menu change in its history
-
Steve Cahalan: Mexican restaurants come to Holmen, Onalaska